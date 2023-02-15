The IRS has issued 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status to the nonprofit that publishes the Hyde Park Herald and South Side Weekly, meaning that donors can deduct contributions made to the organization on their taxes.
The status takes effect retroactively, as of April 1, 2022, when the organization filed its federal 501(c)(3) application.
South Side Weekly NFP, which publishes the titular news organization, incorporated as an Illinois nonprofit in 2014.
Longtime Publisher Bruce Sagan transferred the Herald to South Side Weekly NFP, which publishes the Herald and Weekly as sister news organizations, on July 1, 2022. The organization is now classified as a public charity and has received more than $180,000 in grants since the merger.
Jason Schumer, the Herald’s publisher and Weekly managing director, thanked the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, which paired the nonprofit to silk-stocking law firm Mayer Brown for pro-bono legal assistance for the merger and acquisition of tax-exempt status.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Schumer said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”
While South Side Weekly NFP is now tax-exempt, a few additional steps are needed to end its fiscal sponsorship agreement with the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., where the Herald and Weekly newsroom is. The nonprofit also needs to register with the Illinois attorney general before soliciting contributions.
The Herald was founded in 1882. Alongside the Weekly its journalism reaches tens of thousands on the mid-South Side through online and weekly print publishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.