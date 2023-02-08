Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 44F. SE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.