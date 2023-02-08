Tenants of an apartment building in South Shore that have been without heat and hot water since New Year’s Eve allege that they’re being forced out by building management.
At a press conference on Saturday, Feb. 4, tenants of a building located at 6725 S. Paxton Ave. alleged that property manager Catalyst Realty is permanently locking 15 people out of their units and debuted a list of demands for the company.
For the last month, Catalyst has paid for residents to relocate to the Hilton Garden Inn at McCormick Place. During this time, tenants said that Catalyst, which owns multiple buildings across the city, would repeatedly show them other units to move into.
During these visits, tenants alleged they were either shown units in poor condition – such as containing mold and pests – or habitable units that management would then raise the price on.
Sivi Miles, a resident since 2019, said the experience has been traumatic for his family. “They dropped off space heaters (in December), but they blew a fuse in my apartment, and I went the entire weekend without electricity,” he said.
“It’s brought my wife and I both to tears,” he continued. “My children have been sick. I have a newborn, who they seem to care nothing about, who recently got diagnosed with RSV.”
On Monday, Feb. 6, Catalyst stopped paying for hotel rooms for the displaced tenants and has not yet allowed them back into their units, which have been boarded up or had the locks changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.