Arthur Clay and Ben Finley founded The National Brotherhood of Skiers in 1973, when it was rare to see Black skiers on the slopes. This March, after more than sixty years of their organization encouraging Black and people of color to participate in snow sports, Clay and Finley were inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
Since its founding, the National Brotherhood of Skiers has grown into the country’s largest organization of skiers. It's made up of at least 50 predominately Black ski clubs and has more than 3,000 members. There are clubs in cities from Los Angeles to Atlanta, and even one in the United Kingdom.
At 85-years-old, Clay is considered by many Black skiers in Chicago to be a “Godfather” of the sport. He spoke with the Herald about his path to the slopes in his ski memorabilia-filled South Shore home.
It all began in 1965, when Clay struck up a conversation one evening with two women at a South Side lounge. The women wanted to attend a ski camp at Big Snow Resort in Michigan’s upper peninsula, and asked Clay if he would drive them. Clay, wanting to impress the women, enthusiastically agreed to make the seven hour journey.
Though Clay had no experience or interest in skiing, he joined the women for a class. He asked them to ski down the slope first so they wouldn't see his total inability to ski. After falling down on his first attempt, a skilled skier offered to teach Clay the fundamentals of the sport. Within an hour Clay could successfully ski down every slope, and the rest was history.
Clay returned to Chicago and got involved with the Sno-Gopher Ski Club, eventually becoming the group’s trip director. As director Clay planned trips for the group to resorts across the Midwest, as well as to locations on the East Coast, in the French Alps and New Zealand.
In 1972, Clay was introduced to Ben Finley, President of the Four Seasons West Ski Club of Los Angeles. Together they organized the first annual National Brotherhood of Skiers Summit in Aspen, Colorado. Named the Black Summit, the event drew more than 350 members of Black ski clubs throughout the U.S. (The summit was a success, though Clay and Finley later learned that the Colorado National Guard had been placed on “high alert” prior to the group’s arrival.) In 1975, Black Summit had over 750 skiers in attendance. By the 1980’s, at the height of the National Brotherhood of Skiers’ success, as many as 7,000 members attended their annual summits.
Today, in addition to winter sports programs for adults, the National Brotherhood of Skiers also provides scholarships for young skiers to attend Burke Mountain Academy, a prestigious ski school in Vermont. Clay said the organization hopes to one day see a member in the U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team.
In 2023 the National Brotherhood of Skiers will host a summit celebrating their 50th Anniversary at a ski resort in Vail, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.