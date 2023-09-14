Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) introduced the South Shore Housing Preservation Ordinance at Thursday's City Council meeting, capping a push by affordable housing organizers that began in 2021, the same year the Obama Presidential Center broke ground.
“I ran with a promise to support housing in South Shore and this community benefits agreement, now I’m honored to be here and stand in support of it,” Yancy said at a press conference outside City Hall.
The proposed ordinance aims to stem the displacement of longtime renters and homeowners living in close proximity to the Obama Presidential Center, which is expected to open in 2025, through a range of targeted policies.
If passed, the Housing Preservation Ordinance would require 60% of new developments be reserved for households that earn less than 30% of the city’s median income, or roughly $20,000, and reserve all vacant lots in South Shore owned by the city for affordable housing developments. It would also expand protections for renters and offer grants to homeowners for property tax relief and home improvements.
“South Shore residents deserve to be able to stay in their neighborhood to benefit from the Obama Center and future development, not to be pushed out and replaced,” said Dixon Romeo, executive director of the community group Not Me We, in a statement. “The South Shore Housing Preservation Ordinance ensures that we can have development without displacement by protecting renters, homeowners, and condo-owners alike.”
Romeo and other organizers from the Obama CBA Coalition, which includes Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and others, were on hand at the press conference to cheer on the introduction of the measure. Organizers were joined by a number of affected residents.
One was Linda Jennings, a South Shore resident since 1958. She first got involved in the coalition after becoming worried that she might have to give up her home of 18 years due to the prohibitive cost of essential repairs.
“I live in precarious housing due to infrastructure (problems) and my building really can't afford to fix (them),” Jennings said.
Brandon Patterson, an organizer with Not Me We, said that the proposed ordinance offers funding to homeowners like Jennings to mend their properties so that they can continue living in them.
“We've got a lot of aging folks in South Shore on fixed income, their taxes are going up, and they can't keep up with that and keep up with my roof that's falling apart,” he said. “So we've got a pot of money in there to help folks make repairs to their homes.”
Because nearly 75% of the neighborhood’s residents are renters, the majority of whom spend more than 30% of their income on rent, many of the provisions are designed to assist them.
“We want to expand tenant protections so that folks who are displaced by, say, building code violations have a right to return to their former units after those repairs are made,” Patterson said. “We want to expand lease non-renewal and eviction protections for tenants so that tenants have more stability in their housing situations.”
The proposed ordinance is similar in many respects to the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance that was spearheaded by Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and passed by City Council in 2020. Both aim to expand the pool of available affordable housing units in the neighborhood through new construction and helping current residents remain in place.
But the new ordinance also includes a number of novel pilot programs that would have city-wide reach if enacted. One section of the ordinance would establish a rental registry that might better enable renters and city officials to understand the condition and ownership of Chicago’s rental housing stock.
Another section would create an Office of the Tenant Advocate within the City’s Department of Housing that would be responsible for representing tenants’ interests and providing them with emergency housing or relocation assistance.
To pass, the ordinance will require the support of a majority of City Council members. So far, CBA Coalition organizers say, alderpersons Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) and Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), who represent North and West Side wards respectively, have voiced their support for the ordinance.
Alderpersons Greg Mitchell (7th) and Michelle Harris (8th), who also represent portions of South Shore, however, have not yet expressed their public support for the measure.
Residents have strongly favored expanding affordable housing and protections for residents against displacement. In February, 89% of South Shore residents voted in support of the ordinance in a ballot referendum, in addition to the 92% of Woodlawn residents who supported an initiative to develop the vacant lots at 63rd Street and Blackstone Avenue into affordable housing.
Organizers say this is the product of dedicated outreach efforts that are now bearing fruit.
“We have knocked thousands of doors and engaged thousands of our neighbors and community members. We've done dozens of town halls in person and on Zoom,” Patterson said. “We've got overwhelming community support for this bill and folks are going to get it done.”
This is great
