After almost six months of renovation delays, Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city, is set to open on 53rd Street by Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
The restaurant is opening in the former site of Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St., which closed after 46 years in May. Though Ooh Wee owners originally planned to open what will be their fourth location in August, the Hyde Park grand opening has been moved to the weekend of Jan. 14.
“We came across so many hiccups, with the place being a little outdated…and coming up to code,” Ooh Wee owner Walker said. “It’s a very unique small, but large space… But I’m definitely satisfied with the progress and the look that we currently have, I’m hoping that the public will feel the same way.”
Oooh Wee restaurants serve “soul food with a twist,” which includes dishes like lobster tails, lamb chops, shrimp and grits, mac and cheese and creole fried corn; there are also cereal and pasta bars.
The eatery was born from husband-and-wife restaurateur team Mark and Shae Walker’s success in selling soul food dinners over instagram in the early days of the pandemic. They opened their first Ooh Wee location in 2020 in Burnham, IL, another location in Chatham the following year, and began working on opening three additional locations over the last year: in Hyde Park, Auburn Gresham and Wicker Park.
When patrons enter the 53rd Street location, he said, they can expect to see white linen tablecloths, a hibachi grill in the center of the restaurant and robot servers buzzing around.
These robots will operate alongside former Mellow Yellow and new (human) employees. Walker said they won’t be “replacing servers or employees,” but will add “a little bit more luster to the establishment and…make us move a bit more swiftly.”
He said they are still looking to hire for around two positions in each role, such as cooks and servers, and will host a job fair sometime after Christmas. Walker added that he plans to host a “big community giveaway” leading up to opening weekend.
Walker noted that earlier plans to relocate Mellow Yellow to an Auburn Gresham food hall have stalled; he is looking for another location elsewhere in the city.
