Readers, with talk of artificial intelligence being rather pervasive in this time of online journalism, it seems that a lot of work remains. In the last few weeks, the Herald has sent two instances of Breaking News reports in which the story was not included, and on Labor Day the Evening Digest from Friday was inadvertently sent again. Although our computer is not named Hal, it promises to do better, and so do we. The Herald apologizes for glitches.
Randall Weissman, editor
(1) comment
OK so the Herald's computer is not Hal - 42 years is a long time ago - can we just live with a few malapropisms and glitches? Makes the non-ink kind of news almost human.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.