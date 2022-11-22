Ald. Sophia King (4th) and local state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) have filed petitions to get on the ballot for mayor in the 2023 municipal elections.
The two are among a crowded field of candidates to seeking unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who plans to file her petitions later this month.
“I am the only woman filing to run today, the only candidate with experience dealing with public safety every day, and the only campaign with a real plan to make every part of Chicago safer and stronger,” King said in a statement. “I am grateful for all of our supporters who believe in strong collaborative, compassionate leadership and look forward to sharing our message with the city.”
Chicago municipal elections will take place on Feb. 28.
