Ald. Sophia King (4th) has formed a fundraising committee for a possible mayoral campaign.
The alderwoman, first elected to City Council in 2017 and the incumbent chair of its Progressive Reform Caucus, has reportedly been considering a run for months but has not declared her candidacy.
King did not respond to requests for comment. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also running for reelection.
Local state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) is challenging Lightfoot; he unveiled a platform for Chicago veterans over the weekend that includes a promise to reestablish the city's dormant Department of Veterans Affairs.
Other declared candidates include South Side Alds. Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Raymond Lopez (15th), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and businessman Willie Wilson. The first-round election will be held on Feb. 28.
