Some local restaurant owners are cheering the news that the city will lift mask and vaccination card mandates on Feb. 28, saying that they have taken on a heavy financial burden as a result of the restrictions.
“We shouldn't be the device to use to manage the public. If everyone else could run their business, why do we find that our businesses are always being impacted in ways that other people's businesses are not?” asked Racquel Fields, owner of 14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar, 1644 E. 53rd St.
Although she understands wanting to feel safe, Fields feels that restaurants and bars have taken on a large share of financial responsibility over the past few months. She also said that regulations such as the vaccine mandate require more staff.
“You can fine me if we watch them walk in without a mask, you can fine me if they walk in and they're unvaccinated, or we don't check for vaccination statuses, we can get fined if our staff say forgets to check ID along with a vaccination card,” she said. “There's also no additional money or funding to add staff to be able to take care of that process and procedure, when we're trying to recover from months and months of limited or no business.”
Norman Bolden, owner of Norman’s Bistro, 1001 E. 43rd St., agreed that restaurants and bars have suffered a lot during the pandemic. He said that patrons often feel rushed and unable to fully enjoy the ambiance of a restaurant.
“When people do come out, less time is spent in restaurants, they want to get in and get out,” he said. “Those days of dining in the dining room and then transitioning to the bar for post-cocktails, etc. (are over). People have been getting in and getting out. That means less money has been spent.”
Bolden said that, due to turning people away because of the mandates, he has had to begin using food delivery platforms such as UberEats to make up for the losses. “I really didn't want to go in that direction but I saw that people began to utilize it, because apparently, it was a convenience that was needed with the customer base.”
Bolden said the reason for his hesitancy in using delivery apps is the expense, with the platform charging restaurants delivery fees up to 30% of the order price. Bolden has also reduced his hours of operation at the restaurant, which used to serve brunch on the weekends.
“We've cut hours and so now hopefully, we can move towards some normalcy and bring back our brunch and bring back our lunch service during the week. Because we've cut our hours to 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.,” said Bolden, who added that the restaurant used to open at 11 a.m.
Both Norma’s Bistro and 14 Parish have a majority-Black clientele, and they said the relatively low vaccine uptake rate in the Black community has also hurt their business. As of this month, 60% of Black Chicagoans have gotten their first dose of the vaccine, trailing other racial groups in the city. Black people have also been the most impacted by COVID-19, with the most infections and deaths. (Vaccines have been proven to be very effective at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes.)
Even as restrictions are lifted, people can still wear masks in public if they choose to — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier this week that she would continue masking up while dining out. The University of Chicago’s lead epidemiologist, Dr. Emily Landon, is immunocompromised; she noted that the lifting of general restrictions may not mean much of a change for the more vulnerable.
“Immunocompromised people like me will still need to wear high-quality masks and take extra precautions,” she told the Herald earlier this month. “We're safer if we keep our distance from unmasked people and limit our social circle to vaccinated friends and family. It's not ideal, but it's the reality."
Asked how she felt about vaccine hesitancy within the Black community, Fields said that, although most of her staff is vaccinated, she understands where the fear comes from.
“We've been consistently disenfranchised from healthcare for all of our lives. We should be concerned. We are always at the top of the worst metrics and at the bottom of the best as far as healthcare is concerned,” said Fields.
Bolden said that the vaccine mandate caused lots of people to travel to Indiana and the suburbs for their dining needs. (When the vaccine mandate went into effect, some suburban mayors said they would not enforce the requirement.)
“I found the inconsistency disturbing. You have Indiana, which is wide open, and Illinois on a whole other something, but suburbs within Illinois doing something different than what the state mandates.”
Norman’s Bistro has been in North Kenwood for more than a decade, while 14 Parish opened in 2020, months before the start of the pandemic. Both business owners are hopeful the removal of the mandates can return their businesses to a time more like pre-pandemic days, where they can host at full capacity and without restrictions.
“I think we're at a point now where people have to be responsible for managing their own health care,” said Fields.
Bolden said that he is not only looking forward to his business doing better with the mandate going away and the weather getting warmer, but also looking forward to healing as a whole.
“My prayer is this whole corona issue will be behind us and we can just move forward and live our lives, because it has truly wreaked havoc on people, on families and work environments. It is impacting one's mental health, so my prayer is that it is over and we can move forward as a country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.