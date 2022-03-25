City redistricting is moving towards a voter referendum in June, as rival factions within City Council look increasingly unlikely to reach a compromise on a new ward map.
The dueling proposals presented last fall have changed slightly in the intervening months, with some small changes to the proposed ward boundaries of Hyde Park-Kenwood.
The big picture remains the same. The "Chicago United" map drawn up by the Chicago Rules Committee, chaired by Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) and supported by a plurality of City Council members, including most Black alderpersons, would still split Hyde Park itself between three wards: the 4th, 5th and 20th.
The rival proposal put forward by the council’s Latino Caucus would continue to consolidate the overwhelming majority of Hyde Park into the 5th Ward.
But both maps have had a few small changes locally since the initial proposals were unveiled last year.
Under the Latino Caucus proposal, a few more blocks from Greenwood Avenue to Kimbark Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard to 52nd Street would now remain in the 4th, and the 5th would not contain any of Kenwood outside of Indian Village.
Further south, all of Woodlawn would be in the 20th Ward, a shift from the earlier version of the map, while the 5th would keep Jackson Park and most of its current South Shore boundaries, adding South Shore Cultural Center Park. The latest version of the Latino Caucus map can be seen below.
The newest Chicago United map from the Rules Committee, which can be accessed here, would now see a significantly smaller section of the northwestern part of Hyde Park move from the 5th to the 20th. The latter ward would now include a slim rectangle stretching from Cottage Grove Avenue to Ingleside Avenue, and from Hyde Park Boulevard to 55th Street.
Nichols Park, which is currently in the 4th Ward, would move into the 5th. (That's also the case under the Latino Caucus plan.)
As in the latest version of this proposal, the 5th Ward would still include Jackson and South Shore Cultural Center parks and a slightly larger portion of east Woodlawn. The boundaries in South Shore would shift slightly in favor of the 7th and 8th wards.
University of Illinois Chicago computer science professor Chris Kanich has created a collection of the different remapping proposals and how each has changed during the redistricting process. His maps can be seen below.
A group of 33 aldermen filed a petition to include the Rules Committee’s proposal in the June 28 primary. The Latino Caucus’s map is already slated for the summer ballot.
Citywide, a main sticking point between the two sides is the number of majority-Latino wards — the Latino Caucus wants 15, while the Rules Committee’s proposal contains 14.
Both would turn the 11th into the city’s first majority-Asian American ward, with Chinatown and Bridgeport drawn into the same district. (Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked Nicole Lee for the vacant 11th Ward aldermanic slot on Thursday; if she is confirmed, Lee will be the city’s first Chinese American alderperson.)
At a 5th Ward meeting on Tuesday, March 22, Harris made the case for her committee’s proposal, which is supported by Hairston.
“We listened to people when we talked about combining communities and trying to keep communities whole that have historically been together,” she said. “So this map reflects a transparent process that happened.”
Hairston said that, while the South Side is losing a majority-Black ward, it’s necessary because of population loss — while the number of people living in Hyde Park and some other parts of the mid-South Side increased, the number of Black residents in the city continued its sharp decline.
“The only wards that had population to give up were the 3rd Ward, the 4th Ward and the 5th Ward. Every other ward on the South Side was underpopulated,” said Hairston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.