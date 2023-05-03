After six months of repairs to the facade of Solstice on the Park, a luxury apartment building on the north end of Jackson Park, the city has reopened 56th Street.
The street was closed by the city’s Department of Buildings (DOB) following a Nov. 5 windstorm that blew a large window panel off the building located at 1616 E. 56th Street. The playground of nearby Brett Harte Elementary School was closed as well; recess was relocated inside for the remainder of the year.
Following the windstorm, Mac Properties, the building’s owner, was required to remove all loose window panels similar to the one that blew off all panels on the building’s corners. In November, a spokesperson for Mac told the Herald that work would conclude by the end of December. Once the building's facade was deemed safe by the city, the street would reopen.
The remediation was delayed by more than five months, however, due to winter weather and extensive damage from windstorm, Mac says. Additionally, during an unrelated Critical Facade Examination Mac conducted during repairs, the company identified more loose panels that required removal, further delaying remediation. (A Critical Facade Examination is a recurring city-mandated inspection of a high-rise building’s exterior, which Mac is required to conduct at Solstice every four years.)
“As part of the critical exam process we did additional inspections beyond the corners that led to the removal of additional panels on all four sides,” said Peter Cassel, Mac’s director of community development.
In late September, a little more than a month before to the windstorm, Mac was cited by the DOB for failing to complete its required Critical Examination Report, per records from the department. The building — built in 2018 — was also cited that September for six code violations detailing a failure to maintain its exterior walls, resulting in “dangerous and hazardous conditions.” The DOB required that Mac begin emergency repairs on the building within days of issuing these citations, including the construction of a protective canopy above the sidewalk for pedestrians.
In a statement, the DOB said the violations were referred to the city’s law department, which has filed a case against Solstice on the Park, LLC in the Circuit Court of Cook County.
