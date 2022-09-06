The University of Chicago has hired museum director and curator Vanja V. Malloy as Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art effective Oct. 1, coming to Hyde Park from the Syracuse University Art Museum in New York.
“I have long admired the forward-thinking initiatives and exceptional energy for the arts at the University of Chicago,” Malloy said in a statement.
“The Smart is uniquely positioned to bring the university and Chicago communities together through art and a spirit of inquiry that transcends traditional boundaries and disciplines. I am excited to lead the Smart’s next chapter and look forward to working closely with the museum’s talented staff, the Board of Governors, colleagues across the University and Chicago’s South Side communities, among others.”
Malloy has a bachelor's degree from Duke University in North Carolina, a master's degree in American fine and decorative arts from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London and a doctorate in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art at the University of London. Her doctoral research concerned the interplay between modern art, science and technology in the early 20th century.
She has done a fellowship at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Department of Modern and Contemporary Art in New York City and worked as a curator at the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College in Massachusetts.
Mallow oversaw the building of a new study room at Syracuse's museum and the drafting of a new strategic plan. Recent exhibitions there include shows featuring the works of 20th century magazine illustrator Mary Petty, modern painter Richard Koppe and "Reckonings: American Art and the Slow Violence of Climate Crisis." She also commissioned contemporary artists to do annual exhibited work at the museum. At Amherst, "Dimensionism: Modern Art in the Age of Einstein" reflected her academic research.
Malloy's hiring caps two years of the Smart Museum having interim leaders after the last permanent director, Alison Gass, left in September 2019 to become the founding director of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco.
“Vanja Malloy is a brilliant and inspired choice to serve as the next Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum,” said Theaster Gates, professor of visual arts, who chaired the search committee. “It was clear to the search committee that she believes in Chicago as a cultural center and the Smart as a necessary artistic force for the city. I can’t wait to see all that she does for and with the Smart.”
