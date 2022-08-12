The much-anticipated Hyde Park Small Cheval has opened at 1307 E. 53rd St., with burgers, fries, milkshakes and a liquor license. It's the fifth one in the city and the first on the South Side.
Complimenting the business's spacious patio abutting Nichols Park is a mural of Chicago soul legend—and former Hyde Parker—Donny Hathaway alongside lyrics of his 1973 song "Someday We'll All Be Free." The song was written as Hathaway’s mental health began to decline due to depression and schizophrenia, which contributed to his death in 1979.
Richard Wilson, a native Londoner, painted it, having first visited Hyde Park four years ago. He met The Silver Room's Eric Williams through a friend of a friend, who introduced him to Rob McKay, co-owner of the Connect Gallery, 1520 E. Harper Court.
"At that point, I was trying to find walls in Chicago to paint Chicago musical icons," Wilson said. "I actually saw that wall — it obviously wasn't Small Cheval at the time — had good conversations with Rob about painting it and then had some vague proposals about who we might paint.”
Wilson has never lived in Chicago; his desire to paint here and choice of subjects is about wanting to reflect the cultures that have influenced him.
"That's predominantly Black culture and Black music," he said. "I'm a house head. I love Chicago. Before I'd even come to Chicago for the first time, Chicago's just been a magical place for me, with stories of Ron Hardy and Frankie Knuckles in the Warehouse."
They considered Chaka Khan, Gil Scott-Heron, Ramsey Lewis, Quincy Jones or Minnie Riperton before settling on Hathaway and his particular lyrics.
"I'm fascinated particularly with how songs could be written 40 or 50 years ago, especially the song that we pay homage to, and can be relevant at any time — today, 50 years ago and probably, sadly, in another 50 years," Wilson said.
The University of Chicago's Commercial Real Estate Operations (CREO) had several options for a mural. Amid the rash of police killings and just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, McKay became interested in focusing on mental health issues in the Black community.
"They're never thought of and never talked about, and a lot of people in the Black and brown communities struggle because of that," McKay said.
CREO Executive Director Philip Gold came up with the money for the art, and Small Cheval wanted the mural to reflect the community.
"Even though it's of Donny Hathaway, some people may know of him, some people may not," McKay said. "The people who may not know about him have heard the music — 'This Christmas,''The Ghetto.' People are aware of all of his hits, but they haven't connected the name and actually know what he looks like.
"Now from the Black perspective, we know Donny Hathaway. We know he did struggle. And now that struggle you can see on the wall, with the lyrics to the song, and know that something great came out of his pain. And if you're struggling with it, it doesn't have to debilitate you. Or maybe it does, but that mural is kind of like a sign of hope."
Lyricist Edward Howard wrote "Someday We'll All Be Free" specifically in response to and to encourage Hathaway; Wilson said the song is so good that it can be related to many different things. It's been covered by a number of musicians, from Sérgio Mendes to Aretha Franklin, whose version was featured in the 1992 movie "Malcolm X," to Alicia Keys, who performed it during the charity telethon following 9/11.
Wilson moved to Detroit last August, and McKay called him shortly thereafter to say everything was ready for him to start painting.
"It's kind of a hidden gem, with those trees that are in front of it," Wilson said. "My first reaction when I saw it four years ago was that I wasn't sure about it, because you wouldn't be able to see the art clearly."
The trees grew over four years, and he was even more worried about it upon coming to the site this spring. "But as I started to get closer to it, that space really opened up, and I knew we'd be able to see it," Wilson said.
He painted the mural over two weeks in May. "I really like the fact that you can't see it from quite far away… You have to get close to it to give you a chance to see the details, read the song lyrics, see that there's a QR code (which links to mental health support services) there, scan it, see what that's about," Wilson said.
McKay said the mural's point is to show art can be a catalyst of social change, which is also his goal at Connect Gallery.
"To do this mural, it just kind of continues the quest to show us in a great light, even when we're not always in a great light," he said. "Even when mental health is debilitating, we still shine regardless. That's not just for Black people, it's for everyone. But it's also for Black people, because Hyde Park is a densely Black-populated area. But it's diverse, and we want that diversity to be felt and understood by the community."
For Wilson, the project came with "a level of trepidation."
"You know people are starting to see what you're doing," he said. "You're up in the lift, and you almost get to know people without speaking to them, because you're seeing some of the same people go back and forth, and some of them you actually are having daily conversations with."
He said the conversations are wonderful but that the trepidation comes from not knowing whether or not people are going to like the mural.
"There was nothing but love for it," he said, "which was incredible for me, obviously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.