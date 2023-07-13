The Silver Room is bringing a Black-made short film festival to local screens this weekend ahead of its annual — and final — beachside block party.
The screenings encompass 35 locally-made shorts and will take place on Friday evening, July 14 and all-day Saturday. The festival will also host creator panels accompanying select film blocks and media workshops at the Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., and the Polsky Exchange, 1452 E. 53rd St. Tickets are $10 for the day and can be purchased online.
“The Final Push,” a documentary about musician Sam Thousand, will kick off the festival at 6.pm. Friday night at the Polska Exchange.
A full schedule of shorts, panels and workshops is available here.
The Silver Room Block Party will take place on July 29 and 30 at 35th Street beach.
After 18 years, Silver Room founder and event organizer Erik Williams is bringing the party to a close
