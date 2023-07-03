After a two-decade run, The Silver Room’s popular summertime block party is coming to an end.
Silver Room owner and party organizer Eric Williams pointed to the high cost of putting on the event and a desire to pursue other projects as principal reasons for drawing it to a close. The final party, a two-day, ticketed music festival and art showcase, will take place at Oakwood Beach July 29 and 30.
Paying Park District partnership fees to host the event on the lakefront, hiring security and rental fees for generators, fencing, tents and port-o-potties for the festival all add up to huge sums, Williams said, ergo the need to charge for admission for the once free event.
Admission for the two-day event costs $75 for adults (admission for one of the two days is $50), while children under 13 can get in for free if accompanied by a guardian.
Williams also cited the need to devote more attention to his family and other business projects as other major reasons why.
“I just need to refocus on other things that are year-round projects, not just a two-day project,” Williams said.
Besides organizing the Block Party, which he said takes 10 to 11 months’ time to plan, Williams runs The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., and Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which opened in April 2022.
Williams has hosted the block party since 2002, back in the shop’s Wicker Park days. When the Silver Room moved to 53rd Street, the block party went with it, taking place in Downtown Hyde Park until a pandemic-induced pause in 2020.
Because the city does not allow organizers to charge mandatory admission fees for events held on public streets, Williams had put up donation boxes at the entrances but was not recouping the amount he put into the event. He said the city could do more to help out.
“The basic infrastructural cost could be somehow subsidized through the city,” he said, “through grants or some other sort of funding, because it's also a quality-of-life issue.”
Despite the high-costs of putting on the festival, Williams has done so year after year for the community of folks that have come out regularly as attendees.
“There's not many Black South Side festivals,” Williams said. “But there's hundreds of festivals on the North Side.”
Now in its second year at Oakwood Beach, Williams is anticipating just under 10,000 attendees.
Though excited to see the R&B band Moonchild perform, Williams said the block party was less about headline musical acts than showcasing a variety of local artists, designers and vendors, the double Dutch competitors and the health and wellness speakers.
“The music definitely is important,” he said, “but (the) artistic community coming together is what I really look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.