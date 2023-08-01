After an 18-year run, The Silver Room’s popular summertime block party has ended.
The two-day music festival and art showcase was hosted for the last time this past Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.
Silver Room founder and party organizer Eric Williams pointed to the high cost of putting on the event and a desire to pursue other projects as reasons for ending it.
Paying Chicago Park District partnership fees to host the event on the lakefront, hiring security and rental fees for generators, fencing, tents and port-o-potties for the festival all add up to huge sums, Williams told the Herald. He added that the two-day festival can take up to 10 to 11 months' time to plan.
Up until last year, the event had been free since it began in 2002, back when the Silver Room was located in Wicker Park. When the storefront moved to 53rd Street, the block party went with it, taking place in Downtown Hyde Park until a pandemic-induced pause in 2020.
The party returned last year, but as a ticketed event at Oakwood Beach, 39th Street and the lakefront.
This year's festival featured more than 50 performers across two days and three stages, including Ron Trent, Party Noire, Rich Medina and EvieTheCool.
As to whether the festival may return some day, Williams told Block Club Chicago, “never say never.”
