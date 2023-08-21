Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., debuted its new playground at a back-to-school event last Friday, just in time for the school year.
The playground, part of a $750,000 capital improvement project for the school, is more than five years in the making. The project was spearheaded by former Shoesmith principal Sabrina Gates, according to the school’s Local School Council chair Joe Etta Harris, a parent of Shoesmith students.
The new playground features a jungle gym, climbing wall and triple basketball hoop. Beneath it all is honeycomb shaped rubber padding to complement the school’s bee iconography.
Demolition on the old playground began in early April. For the remainder of the school year, Shoesmith students continued to spend recess at nearby Kenwood Park, as they had for years.
“Historically, the kids would play in Kenwood Park because the equipment at Shoesmith was extremely old and needed to be replaced years ago,” said Kenwood Park Advisory Council president Greg Faulkner.
A portion of the capital improvement funds will also go towards modernizing the school’s restrooms.
