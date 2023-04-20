Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., is building a new playground as part of a $750,000 capital improvement project for the school.
More than five years in the making, the project was spearheaded by former Shoesmith principal Sabrina Gates, according to the school’s Local School Council chair Joe Etta Harris, a parent of Shoesmith students.
“When my daughter started (at Shoesmith), I would do recess monitoring, and I just saw that the kids were really limited in their play,” said Harris. “We would go up north a lot to Oz Park and all these amazing parks, and I thought, 'wow we should have this too.'”
With honeycomb shaped rubber padding, the playground’s design complements Shoesmith’s bee iconography. It also incorporates feedback from students, she said, noting the addition of a climbing wall and triple basketball hoop.
The new playground will not have swings, Harris added, due to parents’ complaints about the safety of the old swing equipment, which broke frequently.
Demolition began the week of April 3, when students were on spring break. The new playground should be complete by mid-August, she said, in time for the new school year.
Until then, students continue to use the playground at Kenwood Park, which is adjacent to the school.
“Historically, the kids would play in Kenwood Park because the equipment at Shoesmith was extremely old and needed to be replaced years ago,” said Kenwood Park Advisory Council president Greg Faulkner.
A portion of the capital improvement funds will also go towards modernizing the school’s restrooms.
