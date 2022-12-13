Members of three groups who work in and around area parks have been recognized for their stewardship and environmental advocacy by the nonprofit organization Friends of the Parks.
At a virtual ceremony held by FOTP this weekend, a volunteer steward at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary and members of the Promontory Point Conservancy were named this year’s Volunteers-in-Parks (VIP) awardees, and photographers with the Washington Park Camera Club were honored for their work “inspir(ing) others to action in support of Chicago’s parks.”
The annual ceremony is held to celebrate “the individuals and groups who do so much for Chicago's parks and park users” and took place over Zoom on Dec. 9 and 10.
The Washington Park Camera Club, Chicago’s oldest predominately Black photography club, received an award recognizing their 2022 virtual exhibit, “South Park Then and Now.” Created in celebration of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday, the exhibit pairs archival images of the Midway Plaisance, Washington Park and Jackson Park from the early 20th century with those of the club’s photographers today.
“Through their camera lenses, they showcased how the celebrated landscape architect and abolitionist’s dream of parks as places for all people of all backgrounds has come to fruition,” said former FOTP chair Lauren Moltz as she presented the award.
The Promontory Point Conservancy, an advocacy organization focused on the park’s historical preservation, was awarded the VIP advocacy award, given “to community groups, organizations or individuals who fiercely advocate for their parks or local community with elected officials and civic processes,” said FOTP board member Deborah Strauss.
The award honored the Conservancy’s “tireless work” with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials to preserve the park’s limestone revetment, efforts to designate the Point as a city landmark and consecration of May 26 as the first annual “Promontory Point Day.”
Susannah Ribstein, a volunteer at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary, received FOTP’s stewardship award for efforts to “beautify and improve the natural assets in parks,” Strauss said.
A member of the South Shore Cultural Center’s park advisory council, Ribstein “convinced the Park District of the need for an organized volunteer stewardship effort,” which led to the first full-year of monthly organized work days in 2018, Strauss noted.
She praised Ribstein’s work in “ensuring that this vital guard against lakefront erosion is protected for years to come.”
Awards are non-monetary, but do come with bragging rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.