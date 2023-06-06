In the midst of the Jackson Park Yacht Club’s decorated season-opening ceremony last Sunday, Commodore Marlon Harvey stepped away from his position beside the harbor's flagpole to greet Ted Graves, an older man sitting in the audience. Decades ago, Graves gave Harvey his first opportunity to join a sailing race crew. Today, Harvey is the highest ranking officer at the Jackson Park Yacht Club.
The May 28 ceremony at Jackson Park Harbor, the inlet just off 63rd Street Beach, marked the beginning of the sailing season and emphasized the group’s determination to pass down sailing to the next generation.
“(Today) sends out the message to everybody, ‘We’re back in business,’” remarked Harvey to the audience of 50 gathered near the harbor docks.
Formed in 1896, the Jackson Park Yacht Club began in the wake of the nearby 1893 World’s Columbian Exhibition. Over the next century, membership at the club grew from 42 members to more than 400 preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the mid-1980s, Frank Garner and his wife Tess Garner became the first Black members of the club; Frank Garner went on to become club’s first Black Commodore in 1997. In recent years, yacht club leaders have estimated that Jackson Park hosts the largest community of Black sailors in the country.
Sunday’s program included an invocation, presentation of colors, raising of various flags and ceremonial cannon blast to mark the beginning of the season. Community leaders in attendance included Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th), Illinois Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville, retired Sen. Howard B. Brookins Sr. and his son, former 21st Ward Alderman Howard B. Brookins Jr.
Harvey is one of several uniformed members of the club — called the bridge — which is the executive leadership that oversees a board of non-uniformed members. Adorning “dress whites,” naval-reminiscent white trousers with an officer’s hat denoting rank and navy jacket on Sunday, the bridge consists of Commodore Harvey, followed by the Vice Commodore Chiaka Patterson and Rear Commodore Kim Webb. Former commodores spanning the past two decades joined Harvey and the bridge beside the club’s flagpole for the ceremony.
The festivities ended with a fleet review and parade, as captains and attendees crowded on to boats to circle the harbor, passing the clubhouse as leaders of the yacht club bridge conducted a fleet review. This review consisted of introducing the ship, crew, and guests on board.
Following the ceremony, Captain Paul Thompson and former Commodore Karen Harris took the Herald on a tour of Jackson Park’s harbor onwards towards the lake. As the ship glided over the water, the two spoke on the significance of sailing in their lives.
“Sailing was a regular family activity,” Thompson reflected on growing up sailing with his family outside of Detroit, across from Lake St. Clair. “We’d go over to Metro Beach or the Thames River in Canada. When I got older, we joined a yacht club that had small boats like the 420 (foot long) boats we have here. I began learning how to sail small boats, racing small boats and teaching little kids how to do that as well.”
Thompson’s life and generational relationship with sailing is the focus of a new documentary, “Legacy of the Sea”, premiering in June at the American Black Film Festival in Miami. The Jackson Park Yacht Club similarly aims to inspire a new generation of minority sailors through its youth programming.
“I got tired of being the unicorn on the water, so I decided to grow my own unicorns,” Harris said. She leads the youth programming at the yacht club, and helped grow enrollment from about 40 children in 2017 to the more than 400 currently.
“The cool part about our program is that the majority of students are minorities, which you don’t see in any other program,” Harris noted. “Half of our kids are on scholarship … depending on family income they pay either $100, significantly reduced from what they would pay, or nothing.”
The program partners with the Chicago Police Department to provide spots. As students age in the program, efforts are made to help them become instructors or acquire a sailing scholarship to college.
“We in our society should strive to pass on information. The things that keep us safe and keep us productive … we should share those,” Harvey said of youth programming.. “We hope that the children we communicate and share with that we teach and can take on further opportunities.”
Sailed Len Horwich's Bounty Class Sloop several summers 1958 to 1961. i was annoyed by the lack of minority sailors. it is a good thing that that has changed. i can't forget the club and the experience and I hope many more have the same pleasure.
