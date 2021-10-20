A public viewing for local historian and activist Timuel Black, who passed away on Oct. 13 at the age of 102, will take place Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at AA Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, 318 East 71st Street.
Black’s funeral will be held at his longtime church, First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 South Woodlawn Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 22. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m., while the private funeral service starts at 11 a.m.
Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church will deliver the eulogy; other speakers include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and Michael Strautmanis, executive vice president for public engagement at the Obama Foundation. The program will be live-streamed. (The Herald will update this story as streaming details become available.)
A public memorial service is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 South Woodlawn Avenue.
