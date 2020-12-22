Demanding hazard pay and saying they don’t feel respected by a management that has been unwilling to bargain, workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 73 launched a one-day strike at Cook County Health (CCH) facilities Monday.
At Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St., medical assistants picketed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Union members also stopped working at the county jail and the clerk’s office.
Benita Hardy, a Provident medical assistant, gives injections, does bloodwork and takes patients' vitals for $20 an hour, 40 hours a week. Her union is asking for an additional $5 for all workers in COVID units or caring for COVID patients for the month of December. This deal is to be renegotiated New Year’s Eve.
"We're working during COVID. The telework days, we don't get enough. And we had an incident having COVID patients on the floor, and no one knew," Hardy said. "We don't have enough gowns. We don't have enough face shields.
“We have to save our N95 masks. Once we use them (while working) on a patient, we have to take them off and put them in a paper bag, save them. We don't have enough wipes to wipe down after each patient.
"It's unfair to the patients, because they're not being protected."
The medical assistants say management is not listening to their demands and they feel disrespected at work.
"It's just like when you speak to the managers, sometimes the way they speak to you, they have attitude," medical assistant Gwendolyn Jones said.
Healthcare workers Santita Davis said simple questions about minutiae like schedule changes provoke hostility in return.
"They expect respect, but they're not giving the same in return,” she said. “You have to give respect to get respect."
Hardy says she’s just worried about taking care of her patients.
"We just hope after this we can get better working conditions so that we are able to take care of our patients in the manner that they deserve to be taken care of," she said.
In a statement, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the county respects employees' collective-bargaining rights but is deeply disappointed that the union asked them to strike during the pandemic.
"Despite our historic fiscal challenges, Cook County has used CARES (federal stimulus) funds to provide pandemic pay to employees, including members of SEIU Local 73, in congregate settings as well as those in hospital settings who were directly responsible for controlling, mitigating, or preventing the impact of COVID-19," Preckwinkle wrote.
"Other unions during this time have also negotiated hazard pay agreements with the county and the employees have received that hazard pay.
"Nearly 300 individuals in critical roles have been enjoined by the courts from striking following a ruling from the Cook County Circuit Court and Illinois Labor Relations Board. That ruling states that striking would result in a 'clear and present danger to public health.'"
Preckwinkle said that CCH had "implemented contingency plans to ensure services are not disrupted during the one-day strike."
Labor has accused CCH of staffing issues since the early days of the pandemic. DeShantelle Childs, who used to work at the CCH Near South Clinic in Bronzeville before it closed Dec. 4, said there was a problem with not having enough credentialed nurses at the clinics multiple times a week.
"Some things we cannot do because we're not nurses, so it would affect patient care, because we'd have to turn patients around and have them come back," Childs said. "A patient may have come in in need of antibiotic shots. Because we're medical assistants, we cannot mix medications per the county. If there was no nurse there, the patient couldn't get the medication."
Childs said having patients return to the clinics brought caseloads up, which she said is dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic. She added that not having enough qualified nurses has been negated by the consolidated Sengstacke clinic at Provident, and some of the CCH staff from the Near South and Woodlawn health centers are now working at the Englewood Health Center, 1135 W. 69th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.