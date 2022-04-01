The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) opened applications for its Neighborhood Enhancement program, with mid-South Side groups able to apply for the $5,000 grant until the beginning of May.
The SECC program is used for community beautification projects. Last year’s recipients included a frontage upgrade at the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., and a new mural at Jessie Ma Houston Park in Kenwood.
According to SECC requirements, proposed projects must:
Be highly visible from the street
Be completed between June 1, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2022
Physically enhance and build on the uniqueness and character of the neighborhood
Strengthen civic pride and a strong sense of community
Be sustainable
Applications for the grant must be submitted by Monday, May 2. For more information, or to apply, visit www.secc-chicago.org/neighborhood-enhancement-grant
