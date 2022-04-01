The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) opened applications for its Neighborhood Enhancement program, with mid-South Side groups able to apply for the $5,000 grant until the beginning of May. 

The SECC program is used for community beautification projects. Last year’s recipients included a frontage upgrade at the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., and a new mural at Jessie Ma Houston Park in Kenwood. 

According to SECC requirements, proposed projects must:

  • Be highly visible from the street

  • Be completed between June 1, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2022

  • Physically enhance and build on the uniqueness and character of the neighborhood 

  • Strengthen civic pride and a strong sense of community

  • Be sustainable

Applications for the grant must be submitted by Monday, May 2. For more information, or to apply, visit www.secc-chicago.org/neighborhood-enhancement-grant

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.