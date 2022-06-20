The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) awarded community beautification grants this summer to seven local projects in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Woodlawn and Washington Park.
The grants cap at $5,000. They are fully fundraised via sponsors, donors and a matching grant from the Elizabeth Louis Smith Fund. Recipients are selected by an awards committee made up of members of each neighborhood served. According to Diane Burnham, executive director of the SECC, projects are selected based on potential impact to the community. “(We look for) projects that enhance quality of life, work together with community members and enhance that particular location,” said Burnham.
Several of this year’s recipients are organizations the SECC has partnered with in the past. One such group, 2016 Ma’at, a Bronzeville-based organization that focuses on community leadership development, is adding flower beds and a seating area to a small garden space at a vacant lot on 53 St. and Calumet Ave. Last year, the SECC awarded 2016 Ma’at a beautification grant to revive a community garden at Burke Elementary School, 5356 S. King Drive.
The organization is founded by Dr. Sokoni Karanja, who also founded the nonprofit organization Centers for New Horizons in 1971. Today, Centers for New Horizons operates 13 locations in Chicago, providing early childhood education, youth development programs, workforce development and senior services to more than 6,000 families across the city.
“In his retirement (Karanja has) created an organization that’s focused on community engagement… sustainability and gardens, improving community on that level,” said Burnham.
Just north of Washington Park, the Jessie “Ma” Houston park Advisory Council is adding four permanent chess tables to the park at 50th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, to “nurture a nascent interest in chess and diversify the activities at the park,” according to the SECC website.
In Hyde Park, Friends of Ray PTO is creating a new natural play-space with materials like wood at Ray School, located at 56th Street and Kimbark Ave. Just a few blocks away at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., the parish is going to improve its green space by introducing more native and pollinator-friendly plants, as well as renovate its historic brick facade.
In Oakland, the Oakland Cultural Alliance will build new concrete sculpture pads to better support the wooden sculptures carved by the late-Milton Mizenberg at the Oakland Museum of Contemporary Art, 4116 S. Lake Park Ave. The free, outdoor museum will utilize community labor for the concrete installation.
In Woodlawn, the William Hill Center for the Art will create wheelchair accessible pathways through its garden of native plant species, as well as refurbish its butterfly garden at 63rd Street and Stony Island Ave. Also in Woodlawn, the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago will create a sensory garden located at 66th Street and Cottage Ave, for the purpose of promoting “bodily awareness, support cognitive development, and improve communication and language skills."
Per the grant, all projects must be completed by September 30, 2022.
