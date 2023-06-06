The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) awarded eight community beautification micro-grants to projects in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and Washington Park.
Previously the Neighborhood Enhancement Grants, the awards were renamed the Shirley J. Newsome Beautification Grant Programs this year in honor of the longtime SECC Board Chair and Kenwood community leader. Newsome died in December at the age of 77.
“For nearly 15 years, Ms. Newsome provided valuable insight, expertise, and guidance on how micro-grants were dispersed. She directly impacted over 120 projects during her involvement with the program,” said SECC Executive Director Diane Burnham in a statement. While serving on the awards committee, Newsome “knew all the places and she knew all the people … her input was always a voice of reason — the North Star,”
The beautification grants cap at $5,000, and recipients are selected by an awards committee made up of members of the five neighborhoods served: Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Woodlawn and Washington Park. Burnham told the Herald that the SECC chooses projects that “physically enhance and build on the uniqueness or the character of the neighborhood” and can be completed by the fall deadline.
In Washington Park, the Bronzeville-based community group 2016 Ma’at was awarded a beautification grant to continue its years-long work revitalizing the community garden at Burke Elementary School, 5356 S. King Dr.
2016 Ma’at received the SECC grants in 2021 and last year for its rehab work on Burke’s garden and a nearby garden at 53rd Street and Calumet Avenue, respectively. This summer, the organization will use the funds to install a stage at Burke Garden and rebuild planters. The organization plans to host at least two events for planting within the beds.
“A project like the Burke educational garden and space next to Burke School in Washington Park, it’s a multi-stage project, they’re going to constantly develop it,” Burnham said.
In Woodlawn, the Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center received a grant to add a rainwater shade garden to its space at 63rd Street and Stony Island Avenue. The garden, adjacent to Hyde Park Academy High School, is run by the William Hill Center for the Arts and is also a previous grantee. Last year, the garden also received an SECC grant to create pathways, add a ramp and improve the butterfly garden.
Nearby at 1521 E. 65th Pl., Sankofa Group will create the Sankofa Garden, a flower and food garden, for residents to plant and grow their own food.
Just south of Washington Park, the 6100 S. St. Lawrence Block Club was awarded a micro-grant to rebuild the community garden at the corner of 62nd Street and St. Lawrence Avenue with 20 new raised beds, a reading garden and a dog resting area. Burnham noted that local projects often build raised beds due to potential soil contamination.
Woodlawn Clean Up — One Lot at a Time will transform a vacant, city-owned lot at 6710 S. Evans Ave. into a “pocket prairie” garden called Pocket Prairie Place with native plants in order to create “havens for insects, butterflies, birds and humans alike,” according to the SECC. Burnham said the project will “make it feel like a space and a place for the people that live there.”
The Salaam Community Wellness Center, 613 E. 67th St., a holistic healing space that specializes in addiction treatment, mental health and nutrition, received a grant to enhance its adjacent organic produce and herb garden. The garden currently hosts 30 raised beds and will use the funds to create a “walkable urban educational garden center,” according to the SECC.
In Hyde Park, the Nichols Park Advisory Council–Spruce Park Subcommittee will spruce up shrubbery and foliage around Spruce Park, 5337 S. Blackstone Ave., to help prevent erosion and damage from pets.
In Kenwood, the Muddy Waters MOJO Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave. will use the funds to sod and plant annual flowers in the front yard, repair and beautify the pavers from the sidewalk to the stoop and add two trees. Since the museum’s city landmarking in October of 2021, it has received numerous grants for its interior and exterior renovations, including more than $1 million from the Mellon Foundation in March. In December, the museum was added to the National Register of Historic places.
Since the grants debuted in 1999, the SECC has awarded more than $1 million to local nonprofits, individuals, schools and garden or block clubs. In recent years the beautification grants have been fundraised via sponsors and donors, with matching grants from the Elizabeth Louise Smith Fund. The SECC also raises funds through an annual spring theater fundraiser in partnership with Court Theatre and the Smart Museum.
Once projects are completed, the SECC encourages grant recipients to hold a celebration. The grant application also requires each project to submit a maintenance plan to the SECC, ensuring that completed projects will be sustained for years to come.
She also noted that some of the grant’s requirements, like before and after photos of the projects, are helpful tools toward the project receiving further attention and funding, “because often we’re the first grant that they’ve ever received,” she said.
Awardees can reach out to the SECC for technical assistance throughout work on the project, such as for consultation on which types of plants to choose and where to purchase them.
