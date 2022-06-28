It was a serene Sunday morning in mid-June when Romana Khan embarked on her habitual run along the lakefront trail, heading north from Promontory Point. About four miles in, approaching the Burnham Centennial Prairie, she was beginning to feel at peace with nature…until she was struck in the back of the head by a bird.
Thwack!
The blow wasn’t so much painful as shocking. “I let out a scream,” Khan recounted. Bewildered, she wondered if she had run into the bird’s flight path.
But this was no accident. Seconds later, she heard “angry chirping and rapid flapping… and then the bird sits on my head! And it’s pecking at my head!” she said. Khan shouted at the bird and tried to outrun it, but it held on and kept pecking for another 20 seconds. “I believe my hat protected me from some serious scalp damage.”
Once released, Khan sprinted until she was well away. In her escape she caught a glimpse of the assailant over her shoulder. It was unmistakable: a red-winged blackbird with a long, sharp beak.
Red-winged blackbird attacks are an annual phenomenon that occurs during the birds’ nesting season, typically along the lakefront and in area parks.
According to local birdwatcher Randy Shonkwiler, red-winged blackbirds raise several broods of chicks every summer, mostly during June and July. The nests are well hidden in bushes, cattails or bulrushes, generally near a pond or lagoon.
While the female bird cares for the eggs and emergent chicks, the male assumes a role as defender of the family turf. His plumage, in fact, resembles a military uniform: The wings are topped with brilliant red and yellow epaulets, which puff up when he asserts himself.
Redwings in the summer have a well-deserved reputation for aggressiveness. An inquiry by the Herald turned up reports from a dozen Hyde Parkers who have experienced similar attacks.
The attacks occur not only along the lakefront, but also in places like the Bobolink Meadow and Washington Park. “There is a small bridge right across from the (Fountain of Time) sculpture,” said Salim Muwakkil. “Cross that bridge and get ready to be dive-bombed.”
“I get buzzed every day in Washington Park, right along the north pond,” said Joe Claude. “I think the bird recognizes my hat.”
Rudy Gartner remembers being harassed by a flock of redwings years ago, when he routinely walked a stretch of Grant Park. It went on for weeks. “They were something fierce, flying right toward my head with their legs and claws extended, and screeching something terrible,” said Gartner. “I had to resort to waving wood sticks I found on the ground.”
On the same run, Khan encountered yet another hostile blackbird as she arrived at Northerly Island.
“It scolds me but doesn’t attack. As I continue on, the bird gets more agitated and starts flying and diving at me without hitting me,” said Khan. “On the way back, at the exact point of my first encounter I see another woman running away from a blackbird hovering above her. From a distance, it’s an almost comical scene.”
The best way to stay out of trouble, according to Shonkwiler, is to redesign your route and respect the bird’s boundaries until the nesting season ends in August.
Redwings, among North America’s most plentiful birds, fly north to Chicago from their winter homes by early-to-mid March. “It’s a sign of spring, when there’s still snow on the ground and you hear their song,” said Shonkwiler.
The distinctive early-spring song is quite different from the angry squawk with which nesting redwings greet intruders later in the summer. “I thought it was someone getting their big toe stomped on over and over!” said Kenwood resident Jesse Sinaiko after hearing them in a neighbor’s garden.
Said Shonkwiler, “They have a big variety of songs and calls. They are very noisy birds.” He noted redwings abound in Jackson Park, along the edges of its lagoons and in the Bobolink Meadow.
The redwing that Khan described sounded especially aggressive to Shonkwiler. Hyde Park-Kenwood resident Paul Mollica agreed: “In my experience, they don't do much real harm other than scaring the tar out of you.”
But in the case of Doug Stotz, a senior conservation ecologist at the Field Museum, they’ve drawn blood. Stotz admitted to WBBM last June that he’d been a redwing target himself. He said the birds are bolder with lone pedestrians and are unlikely to attack a group.
According to Michele Lemons, Communications Director for the Chicago Park District, the department has not yet received complaints of any attacks, “but will monitor the area to determine if any action is needed.”
In the meantime, the most residents can do is post signs warning of the attacks —seen in recent years in Lincoln Park, Rogers Park and Museum Campus— and steer clear of these birds.
