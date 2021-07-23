U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) praised the new federal child tax credit at a July 21 press conference, calling it the greatest anti-poverty program of the last half-century, as the IRS began sending out advance monthly payments to families this month.
The expanded child tax credit is part of the economic stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. For 2021, the legislation increases the credit given to eligible families — those making up to $150,000 as a couple, $112,500 in a single-parent family or $75,000 as single filers — raising it from $2,000 to $3,000 for children between six and 17, and to $3,600 for children under six.
This month, the IRS began sending out advance payments to families eligible for the new child tax credit — $250 and $300 every month for each child in the two age brackets. Rush’s office said that covers 146,200 children in 43,300 households in his congressional district. (Families can also choose to opt out of the advance tax credit, instead claiming the entire refund after filing taxes next year.)
“This really does impact and change lives,” said Jamal Malone, chief executive officer of Ada S. McKinley Community Services, during a press conference with Rush at the nonprofit’s main office in Burnside on Wednesday, July 21.
“When you think about how so many businesses, corporations, so many folks use tax credits to create, retain and transfer wealth from generation to generation, it’s really good to see Congress and the IRS … thinking about families and thinking about communities.”
Rush, who voted for the stimulus package, touted the anti-poverty effect of the legislation at the press conference.
“The Child Tax Credit is the biggest, greatest, and latest anti-poverty program that this nation has undertaken in the last 50 years. It is expected to cut child poverty by half this very year And as a result, it is going to increase social mobility for these same children and their families for many years to come,” said Rush at the press conference.
A study from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University predicted a 45% reduction in child poverty under the legislation, with the largest drops coming among Black and Native American children. In Illinois, the researchers found, there would be a 71.1% decrease of children living in deep poverty — those below half of the Census Bureau’s poverty threshold, which was $27,000 for a four-person household in 2020.
Rush also called for making the tax credit permanent, arguing that “we cannot as a nation allow anyone who comes up out of poverty to fall back into poverty after a year.”
Several parents also spoke after Rush, including Mykela Collins. “With me being diagnosed with a health issue, I can no longer work," she said. "So (the tax credit) will actually help me take care of my kids the way that I need to and get extra things for them as far as school supplies, shoes — whatever care they may need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.