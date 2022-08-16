U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) to pass President Joe Biden’s centerpiece Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line 220-207 vote last week. Today, President Biden signed it into law.
Vice President Kamala Harris had previously broken a tie in its favor in the Senate; the legislation passed solely by the votes of Democratic members of Congress, who control the legislature by the slimmest of margins.
The $740 billion package has $440 billion in new spending and $300 billion to lower deficits, The Associated Press reports. The AP notes that federal deficits soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, when tax revenue decreased as the economy ground to a halt and the government spent trillions of dollars to fight the disease, fund state and local governments, and contend with the unprecedented economic fallout in the private sector.
The AP reports that almost $375 billion from the package will go to fight climate change over the next decade, which may cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. Consumers in the vast majority of American households will be eligible for tax rebates to buy made-in-America electric vehicles — $4,000 for used purchases and up to $7,500 for new ones. There's a consumer tax credit for wind and solar energy investments; for instance, for the installation of solar panels.
A memo from Senate Democrats notes that $3 billion in block grants are to be available for community-led investments in disadvantaged communities to address disproportionate environmental and public health harms related to pollution and climate change, and $50 million will go to monitor and reduce air pollution at public schools in low-income and disadvantaged communities.
The package's $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will contain $7 billion for solar projects in low-income and disadvantaged communities and an $8 billion general fund to reduce emissions in those communities. A billion dollars in grants will go to help cover efficiency and climate resilience investments in affordable housing, and $9 billion in energy rebates are designed to help low- and middle-income households. (Incentives are being designed to get people to switch to electric home appliances, as ones that run on fossil fuels, like gas stoves, are serious contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.)
One and one-half billion dollars will go to expand urban green spaces alongside $50 million for urban parks.
Medicare will be able to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which will save the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars. People on Medicare won't have to pay more than $2,000 a year on prescriptions from pharmacies, and insulin will be capped at $35 a month.
Obamacare subsidies in the 2021-passed American Rescue Plan will continue for another three years through $64 billion in subsidies, meaning those who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act will continue paying cheaper premiums.
The package raises taxes on billion-dollar corporations and companies that buy their own stock (typically done to enrich shareholders) and increases the IRS budget by $80 billion so as to collect more unpaid taxes. Audits are not expected to increase for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year.
Kelly praised the bill's passage in a statement, saying "Democrats have never given up on negotiating this critical legislation because we know how important it is in helping our economy recover and in reducing costs for Americans."
Rush praised it on social media, saying it will “ease the burdens facing American families, improve our economic stability and strengthen our fight against climate change."
The Inflation Reduction Act is, however, a 10th the size as the Build Back Better Act that Biden had originally proposed; Rush and Kelly voted to pass a $2 trillion version last November that would have been the greatest expansion of social policy programs since the 1960s Great Society era.
The Inflation Reduction Act does not contain universal prekindergarten, a child care program, parental or sick leave, a Medicaid home health care program or postpartum Medicaid coverage, gun violence reduction measures, lead remediation funding, affordable housing funding or a continuation of the expanded child tax credit that was so dear to Rush, who grew up in Chicago in poverty.
Democrats could not thread the needle to pass those programs in the evenly divided Senate, yet the Inflation Reduction Act remains the largest-ever investment against climate change and a history-making piece of congressional legislation on health care.
