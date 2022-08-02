U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) has written to President Joe Biden asking for unconditional pardons for former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-2nd) and former Ald. Sandi Jackson (7th) in light of their admission of guilt and the potential for them to do good in the future.
The two pleaded guilty in 2013 to taking money from his congressional campaign account and not reporting the income on their taxes, respectively. They both spent time in federal prison.
Rush is a longtime associate of the Jackson family, headed by patriarch the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The two have long been involved in civil rights activism and Democratic politics, and both are Christian ministers.
Rush, a Tribune columnist reported, wrote in a July 19 letter that the Jacksons "have not only shown remorse but have atoned for them as well," that "as legislators with a long history of public service," they "were not without flaws," but that they both have taken "responsibility for their actions." Rush noted that both served their sentences and have been law-abiding citizens since being released.
Rush told the columnist that the Jackson family did not lobby him to make the request.
Jackson Jr. was elected in 1995 to the 2nd district, which from 2001 on has contained the South Side lakefront south from East Hyde Park (and beginning next year will extend north into Kenwood). Sandi Jackson was elected alderwoman of the South Shore-based 7th Ward in 2007 and reelected in 2011.
In 2012, Jackson Jr.'s congressional office announced that he would take a medical leave of absence, and he was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Reports later came out that he and his wife were under federal investigation. He announced his resignation from Congress in November, just after winning reelection to a 10th term.
Sandi Jackson quit City Council in January of 2013. The next month, both pleaded guilty to felonies in a plea deal: Jackson Jr. stole around $750,000 from his campaign fund and Sandi Jackson did not report around $600,000 in income on their tax returns. (She, through her political consultancy, had worked on his congressional campaigns.)
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) won a special election to replace Jackson Jr. in Congress. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed former Ald. Natashia Holmes (7th) to Sandi Jackson’s council seat; in 2015, she lost a reelection bid to Ald. Gregory Mitchell (7th).
Rush has asked members of the Congressional Black Caucus to support his bid to get the Jacksons a pardon. Kelly’s congressional office did not respond to Herald comment on the matter.
The Jacksons’ stolen money was used to buy a Rolex watch worth tens of thousands of dollars, furs, vacations, a fedora Michael Jackson owned, stuffed elk heads, cashmere wool capes, martial artist Bruce Lee memorabilia, Martin Luther King Jr. memorabilia and children’s furniture.
In August 2013, Jackson Jr., was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, and Sandi Jackson was sentenced to a year.
The former congressman would go on to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars that he owed the federal government after beginning his sentence in 2013. He was released in 2015 after 22 months, and in 2017, a federal judge allowed him to end his supervised release early.
The former alderwoman started her sentence in 2015 and was released the next year.
In a Facebook post he published at 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2016, Jackson Jr. asked outgoing President Barack Obama to pardon prison inmates who had completed their sentences, which would have included him and his Sandi Jackson. Obama did not do so.
Jackson Jr. filed for divorce in 2016, and through the case it came out that Jackson Jr. was receiving nearly $140,000 a year in workers' compensation benefits because of depression and bipolar disorder and Social Security Disability Insurance benefits. The District of Columbia Superior Court issued a divorce in 2018.
