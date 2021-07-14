After getting evicted from his apartment last winter, Salonica regular and multi-instrumentalist Ronald L. Grant, aka Ron the Piper, is looking to Hyde Parkers to help him move back to the neighborhood.
Grant, a Vietnam War veteran who regularly played the flute around Hyde Park, said that the experience of eviction exacerbated his underlying health and psychological conditions, which include medical complications from Agent Orange exposure and post-traumatic stress disorder from his time fighting in Vietnam.
Grant says he had always paid his rent on time at the Wooded Isle apartments, 5750 S. Stony Island Ave., where he lived for 25 years. When Chicago real estate firm 29th Street Capital acquired Wooded Isle, they began renovating many of the units in the building, offering Grant money and assistance in looking for another apartment so that they could eliminate his illegal apartment and convert his unit into storage.
When Grant refused, the new owners filed an eviction on the grounds that, by living there, Grant posed a “direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants in the building,” one of the few allowable exceptions to Gov. J.B. Priztker’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium, which is due to end in August.
The claim was not that Grant had done anything violent. Rather, due to the previous owners’ poor maintenance and multiple fire-hazards, Grant’s basement unit violated city building codes. Various workarounds Grant had adopted to make the unheated unit livable, like building a makeshift shower and using a space heater for heating, added to these violations.
The attorneys representing 29th Street Capital successfully argued that by continuing to live in this space, Grant was posing a danger to other tenants.
Grant was evicted on Jan. 7.
“I heard noises in my kitchen and went to get a knife,” he said. “I thought the sheriffs coming to kick me out were home invaders. I put down the knife. I don’t have a problem with the sheriffs, who were halfway decent, but the eviction was a traumatic experience.”
As he was ushered out, he says he did not have time to gather his personal belongings. Outside he slipped on ice, falling onto his back and damaging his wrist. Months later, Grant spent several days at UChicago Medicine suffering from back and hip problems.
With the assistance of his attorney Bill Spielberger, who is representing Grant pro-bono, Grant was able to get back into his apartment to retrieve the fanny pack where he kept his identification documents and his money. Still, Grant said, he ultimately lost medical walkers, woodcarving supplies and musical instruments.
“There were thousands of dollars worth of equipment in there,” he said. “I had to leave it behind.”
Grant is 74 and has had difficulty finding a cheap, accessible place in Hyde Park since the eviction. He uses a walker and relies exclusively on disability checks from the Department of Veteran Affairs, which means that he can afford to spend about $1,000 a month on rent.
He is intent on finding a low-to-the-ground, wheelchair-accessible apartment and staying in Hyde Park because of his long-standing connections with the neighborhood.
“Hyde Park is kind of my home,” Grant said. “If I get something in Hyde Park, I won’t have to start over again. I have connections there. I like how they accept music in the neighborhood. I get along with people just about anywhere in Hyde Park.”
Grant has been living at an Extended Stay America Hotel near Midway Airport, a situation he describes as comfortable enough, but not a permanent solution. “The hotel has a small sink and a kitchen, but I can’t set up my printer here, because the room is too small,” he said. “I’m tired of the place.”
Attorney Spielberger says that while the courts sealed Grant’s eviction, in acknowledgement of the fact that having evictions on record makes tenants unattractive to prospective landlords, its existence will still make it difficult for Grant to find a unit of his own.
“Landlords are going to ask him why he left his apartment of 25 years in the application process,” Spielberger said. “If Grant lies about his eviction, then that’s grounds for his application to be dismissed. If he’s honest, then it makes him unqualified, as many landlords won’t accept tenants who have evictions on record.”
Spielberger and Grant have an outstanding complaint with the Illinois Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against 29th Street Capital, the owners of Wooded Isle. They allege that by evicting Grant, 29th Street Capital was discriminating against a disable veteran, a protected class. Spielberger and Grant have not heard back from the EEOC regarding their complaint.
“Dealing with the eviction and the COVID year, it really kind of did me in,” said Grant. “I just want to get back to Hyde Park.”
A representative of 29th Street Capital said in a statement, “We consider this a private matter between the owner and the tenant. We have been and will continue to work with Mr. Grant to resolve any issue.”
