Rep. Lamont Robinson is headed to the runoff election to replace outgoing 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King, but the race for his challenger isn't over.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Robinson captured 46.1% of the vote, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. Competing for second place are candidates Prentice Butler and Ebony Lucas, who captured 14.97% and 14.45% of the vote, respectively. With a difference of about 60 votes (out of a total 11,599 cast at polling places), the race for Robinson's runoff competitor could come down to any remaining mail-in ballots to be counted.
A runoff election for races where a candidate did not win more than 50% of votes cast will be held on April 4.
The other three candidates in the 4th Ward race, Tracey Bey, Matthew “Khari” Humphries and Helen West, captured between 5% and 9% of the vote.
Robinson is a two-term state representative from the 5th District and an insurance agent. Butler is the chief of staff for King and has spent the past eleven years in local government working with King and her predecessor, former Ald. William Burns. Lucas is an Oakland-based real estate attorney and owns a business that buys and manages real estate in Chicago.
Robinson entered a back room at the Hyatt Place, 5225 S. Harper Avenue, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Making his way around the crowded election night watch party, he hugged and celebrated his sweeping victory with dozens of friends, family and other supporters.
“When we look at what we have done in this campaign, the numbers that we have done in this campaign, it’s because of all of you,” Robinson said to the crowd. “And so I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
“Our number one issue in the 4th Ward is public safety. Number two is economic development. But, ladies and gentlemen, they go together,” he continued. “And so if we can do economic development, which is what we will do, we will be able to transform the 4th Ward.”'
Butler, at his election event in South Loop’s Bureau Bar, 2115 S. State St., said, “I’m very proud of the campaign that we have run. It’s been a truly grassroots experience. I’ve never taken on something of this magnitude, and I’m happy about what we've been able to achieve.
“I look forward to reaching out to voters over the next couple of weeks to make my case why I believe I’ve the best person to be the next alderperson of the 4th Ward.”
On the edge of the lakefront, the 4th Ward includes parts of South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood, Oakland and northern Hyde Park. After seven years in the position, King stepped down to run for mayor. With 1.2% of the vote, she placed eighth out of nine mayoral candidates.
The Illinois legislature’s first openly gay Black lawmaker, Robinson was reelected to the state house this past November, an office he has held since 2019. Robinson is endorsed by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Governor J.B. Pritzker, SEIU Illinois State Council, and several alderpeople and state representatives. On the campaign trail, he has touted a list of accomplishments in Springfield, including securing $15 million in state funding for the construction of a LGBTQ South Side community center, sponsoring the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, and his advocacy to save Mercy Hospital (now Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago) in Bronzeville.
In his campaign, Butler has focused on expanding equitable commercial development — zoning in on the $3.8 billion redevelopment of the Michael Reese hospital in Bronzeville and expansion of the Cottage Grove retail corridor between 43rd and 47th Street — as well as strengthening neighborhood schools, increasing the participation of community advisory councils and improving public transit and infrastructure. He is supported by King.
Her third run for the 4th Ward seat, Lucas is prioritizing affordable housing and commercial development. Last Friday, Feb. 25, she also filed a lawsuit against Robinson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (in her capacity as head of the ward’s Democratic organization), saying that political mailers sent out accusing her of financial mismanagement are defamatory.
