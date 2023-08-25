Robert (Bob) Swan was born on a stage, an event his widow, Barbara Collins, mused was a prelude to the rest of the late performer’s long life.
Specifically, the lifelong Hyde Parker was born on October 20, 1944 at the neighborhood’s (now shuttered) Lying-in Hospital before an audience of medical students.
“That’s neither here nor there, but that’s part of Hyde Park,” Collins said with a laugh.
On August 9 of this year, the longtime actor, opera signer and self-described “die-hard Hyde Parker” died in his northern Indiana home after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 78.
In interviews with the Herald, Swan is remembered by his wife of 45 years and friends as a man with a larger-than-life presence and an all-around good guy.
The son of a college chemistry teacher and school psychologist, Swan spent his early years in the neighborhood attending the University of Chicago Lab Schools and singing in the boys choir of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He caught the acting bug early on: His first role was in a high school production, and he worked on and off at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., as a teen.
But when Swan matriculated at the University of Chicago in the early 1960s, he (briefly) opted to pursue pre-medicine. Throughout his early 20s, Swan — at that point a bass baritone — also sang in a number of synagogues and churches around the neighborhood and city. While studying to be a doctor, Swan would take gigs singing anywhere from the United Church of Hyde Park to the choruses of the Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony.
Collins was “half-heartedly” studying singing when she met Swan in 1970; the two shared a music teacher. But it was the Point, not singing, that would play a central role in their romance.
“He said it was a test,” Collins recalled. “We went down to the Point to swim in the lake one night, and the fact that I didn’t get spooked about being down there was proof to him that I was the kind of gal he wanted to be with.”
They married in 1978, and it was Collins, not Swan who would go on to pursue medicine. As Collins worked as a biochemist, Swan’s acting career was taking shape.
Years before they married, in the early 1970s, Swan had started traveling downstate to act in summer productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “1776.” By the mid-1970s he was performing in plays, musicals and operas at the Goodman, Northlight, Court and other theatres. (In 1975, Swan starred as Pozzo in “Waiting for Godot” at Court, the Hyde Park institution’s first professional production.)
Also in 1975, as Swan performed in a small production of “The Lesson” opposite Barbara Gaines (the eventual founder of Chicago Shakespeare Theater), he began to work on a new kind of labor contract that would open doors for union actors to perform in non-traditional venues. Called the Chicago Off-Loop Theatre (COLT), the contract gave Equity actors the ability to perform on smaller — out of the Loop — stages, a change that the Chicago Tribune reports was foundational to the city’s storefront theater explosion.
Swan’s big screen break came in the late 1970s, when he was booked on an episode of the Chicago television show “The Duke,” a short-lived series about an ex-professional boxer turned private eye.
For the next few decades, Swan would appear in a dozens of supporting roles for televisions shows and films. Among his most notable roles was as the assistant basketball coach to Gene Hackman in the 1986 film “Hoosiers” and as a Canadian Mountie in Brian De Palma’s 1987 gangster film “The Untouchables.”
Off-screen, to make ends meet in lull periods Swan lent his voice to a number of commercials for United Airlines, Nine Lives cat food, Busch and Schlitz beer, and the Beef Industry Council.
Throughout this time, Swan stayed true to his South Side roots. He and Collins lived for years next to Farmers Field (now called Kenwood Community Park), 1330 E. 50th St., and he proudly referred to himself as a “die hard Hyde Parker” in past Herald interviews.
In her interview with the paper, Collins fondly recalled memories of football and softball games played at Farmers Field, frequent dips in Lake Michigan off the Point and Halloween parades down Hyde Park Boulevard.
“We had a lot of dogs, which I’m sure made us stand out in the neighborhood,” Collins said of these years. (A 1999 Herald reports that the couple had up to seven dogs at one time). But if the dogs didn’t make Swan stand out, his massive stature — a towering was 6’4’’ — surely did.
After a lifetime in Hyde Park, the couple moved to Rolling Prairie, Indiana when Collins retired in 2007. There, Swan founded the Harbor Country Opera just over the border in Michigan, putting on operas and theatrical shows until his death.
During his final years, Swan would embark on a new project: A screenplay about the life of Samuel Johnson, the 18th century Englishman and literary icon who created the first modern dictionary.
Titled “The Saint and the Scoundrel,” Collins and longtime friend Betty Hoeffner told the Herald, Swan’s dying wish that the two see the script made into a film.
“That was his passion, he wanted to have that movie done before he died,” Hoeffner said. “We think that it was keeping him alive.”
A reading of the screenplay featuring friends and fellow actors Daniel J. Travanti, Si Osborne, Holly Link and Arnie Saks will take place at a celebration of life for Swan on October 8. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. After the table reading, friends and family will share their stories of Swan.
Swan is survived by his wife Barbara Collins; brothers David and Charles; sister-in-law Elizabeth; nephews Christopher, Bryan and Daniel.
