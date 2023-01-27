A teacher and Greater Grand Crossing resident, Robert Palmer is running to be the 5th Ward’s next alderperson and wants to make a clean break from outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston's tenure.
"I'm passionate about my community, and I don't like to see the community mismanaged in the way that it's being mismanaged and has been mismanaged," he said. "You can look at some of the data and see that in certain parts of the ward, people are not reached out to, phone calls are not returned.
"I'll just be frank: in parts of Hyde Park, it's thriving. In parts of Grand Crossing, Woodlawn or South Shore, there's a lot to be desired.”
If elected, Palmer said he would be more responsive to the community and out in the ward more, promising statements, for instance, about spate of carjackings in a neighborhood. He promised equitable distribution of discretionary funds without regard to where his votes came from. It remains to be seen what specific investments he would like to make, but he is interested in youth mentorship and internship programs as well as entrepreneurship programs.
Palmer is a special education teacher at a public high school on the Southwest Side, a Chicago Teachers Union member who has worked for Chicago Public Schools for 15 years. He grew up in Englewood and has degrees from Kennedy-King College, Roosevelt University and National Louis University. He has the sole proprietor of a real estate brokerage but is not currently doing that job.
He worked at Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., for four years and noted the elementary school's high level of parental involvement. "Not every school in the ward has some of the resources that they have," he said. "There's a whole lot of room for improvement in this ward."
One way he would aim to improve schools is curriculum, including a more "Afro-centric" curriculum in schools in Black neighborhoods. He wants more fairness funding, "to put more resources where they're needed," he said. "I don't think we're going to get our schools to be like New Trier overnight, but I think that equity and the board realizing that if you start out behind the 8-ball, you're playing the game of catch-up."
Youth investments would also improve public safety, he said: "Quite frankly, the kids in Beverly Hills, California, are not carjacking, and that's because they have opportunity. I want opportunities for the youngsters of not only the 5th Ward, but the city of Chicago."
He also wants to fund violence-interruptors in the ward. He advocates for community policing and promises cooperation with the Chicago Police Board and district commanders
"I want the businesses to also mentor some of the youth," he said. "I want it to be more of a ward that's self-sufficient, in a sense, and we have a lot of things in the ward where we don't really have to go out unless we choose to."
In terms of development, Palmer proposes signing community benefits agreements with new businesses so as to promote local hiring, proposing similar legislation as the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance — which came about from that neighborhood's activism for an Obama Presidential Center CBA — for South Shore, saying, "I want set-asides. I want protections for homeowners. I want jobs for members of South Shore."
He added that there should be assistance around preventing evictions in South Shore, saying there are a lot of vacant lots and TIFS in the neighborhood that haven't been taken advantage of. He said the University of Chicago should build low-income housing on the open land it owns and proposes paying for that housing with city, state and federal funds, promising to lobby for it.
"I've always been a win-win kind of negotiator, whether it be in real estate, conflict resolution or whatever — I seem to be a person who can get results and get people to see the side where they can win and someone else can win," he said.
"Even going down to City Council: I know that it's a different climate, but you've got to be able to work with people and not do anything against your community that is contra to its growth. You don't go down there and vote for parking meters, red-light cameras or things like that. But if it's something else that you need to get passed and someone else in another ward has or sponsors a bill or is trying to get something passed, if it's not anything detrimental to the community, it's something I would take a look at."
In terms of community engagement, Palmer acknowledged that he as alderman would have ultimate responsibility for decision-making but said he would want residents to weigh in on issues like the proposed south lakefront Tiger Woods-designed golf course at town hall meetings.
"A lot of people feel that they have not been included in the process; as a matter of fact, they feel like they've been shut out of the process. And there should never be an adversarial relationship with your alderman," Palmer said.
