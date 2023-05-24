During his 15 years as University of Chicago president, Robert J. Zimmer was a forceful advocate for free speech, worked to maintain the university’s position as an academic powerhouse and expanded its footprint in the surrounding neighborhood. A former mathematics professor, chancellor emeritus and the 13th president of the U. of C., Zimmer died on Tuesday, May 23 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 75.
Born in 1947 and raised in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Zimmer initially wanted to become a physician like his father but changed course after a high school frog dissection. He majored in physics at Brandeis University, but pivoted again after graduating due to frequent trouble with lab equipment. “So, I left the physics lab and walked over to the mathematics department,” Zimmer told the U. of C. Magazine in 2021.
Zimmer received a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis in 1968 and a doctoral degree in mathematics from Harvard University in 1975. He spent the next two years teaching math at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland, then joined the U. of C. in 1977 as chair of the mathematics department. (He left Hyde Park in 1981 to be a mathematics professor at the University of California Berkeley, but returned to the U. of C. in 1983.)
As a mathematician, Zimmer specialized in geometry, specifically ergodic theory, Lie groups and differential geometry. His work on the types of symmetries that geometric spaces can exhibit became known as the Zimmer program, including his conjecture on higher-rank lattices. The conjecture remained unsolved until researchers cracked it in 2017.
Zimmer authored four mathematics books, primarily on ergodic theory, between 1984 and 2019.
While working in the U. of C.’s math department, Zimmer was also deputy provost and vice president for research for Argonne National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development center in a southwest suburb.
Zimmer left Chicago again to serve as provost of Brown University from 2002 to 2006. At the Ivy League school, he was praised for working with the university’s administration to boost its research program, according to the Tribune.
He returned to the U. of C. to become the university’s 13th president in 2006. His predecessor, Don Michael Randel, a professor emeritus of music and American musicologist, left the presidency after six years to assume the presidency of the Andrew W. Mellon foundation in New York.
Presidential tenure
During his 15 year tenure as president, Zimmer was a vocal advocate for free speech, saw the expansion of the university’s footprint and cemented the U. of C.’s status as an elite institution, particularly for undergraduates.
“Universities cannot be viewed as a sanctuary for comfort but rather as a crucible for confronting ideas and thereby learning to make informed judgments in complex environments,” he wrote in a 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “Having one’s assumptions challenged and experiencing the discomfort that sometimes accompanies this process are intrinsic parts of an excellent education.”
Two years prior, Zimmer appointed the Committee on Freedom of Expression, which drafted the “Chicago Principles.” The principles are a declaration of commitment to free expression and have been adopted by more than 80 colleges and universities across the country, according to the U. of C.
In 2016, free speech debates were sparked on campus after incoming freshmen were sent a letter from the U. of C.’s Dean of Students, notifying them that the U. of C. does not support “so-called ‘trigger warnings’” or “condone the creation of intellectual ‘safe spaces.’”
Free speech issues remained a subject of debate on campus for years, coming to a head in 2018 when Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist to President Donald Trump, received an invitation by a business professor to speak on campus, sparking protest from students and alumni. The university’s administration continued to support the event, though Bannon eventually backed out.
Zimmer’s tenure is also marked by the rapid expansion of the U. of C.’s footprint in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods. These developments include building out Harper Court on 53rd Street, developing the new Arts Corridor in Washington Park, and subsidizing faculty and staff who buy property in Woodlawn, among other projects. The campus also saw the expansion of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the creation of the Logan Center for the Arts, the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library and the David Rubenstein forum.
He also oversaw the establishment of several faculty-led institutes on campus, such as the Becker-Friedman Institute for Research in Economics, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the Institute of Politics, the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation and the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society. In his last three years, Zimmer established the university’s first molecular engineering school and school of social work with $75 million from the Pritzker family and investment magnates James and Paula Crown.
In 2018, U. of C. Medicine opened the first level 1 adult trauma center on the South Side in decades, following years of community protest and advocacy.
In addition to its geographic expansion, Zimmer strove to boost the university’s academic reputation.
The college’s admissions rate has dropped steeply while its endowment increased almost as quickly, from $4.9 billion when he took over to $11.6 billion in 2021. That’s been accompanied by a corresponding rise in college rankings.
He also worked to make the school more affordable.
In 2007, Zimmer launched the Odyssey program with $100 million to boost financial aid and in 2012, the university eliminated loans from its financial aid package. The university also waived the $75 application fee for all Chicago high school students; admission is now need-blind and does not require standardized testing.
“Students from the city of Chicago should be aiming very high to fulfill their potential. We want them to attend the best school — the best college possible — that suits their needs, interests and abilities,” Zimmer said in a 2012 news conference at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
In 2021, the university received another $200 million via a gift from the Board of Trustees for “educational access and financial aid.”
Later tenure
In the later years of his presidency, Zimmer’s administration led the bid for establishing the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, and had to contend with clashes with the graduate student workers attempting to unionize and a global pandemic.
“Bringing the Obama Presidential Center to the South Side will provide an array of new opportunities for our young people, and it will be a catalyst for economic development, cultural enrichment and community programming, Zimmer told the Herald in 2016.
In a tweet, Obama, who was a professor at the university’s law school from 1992 to 2004, said he was saddened to learn of Zimmer’s passing and praised the former president for his years of leadership.
“Bob was a fierce advocate for the Obama Presidential Center believing that it would be transformative for young folks on the South Side. His commitment helped inspire us to build the Center there,” Obama wrote.
In 2017, the university appealed graduate students’ successful union election, arguing that graduate students should not be classified as workers, stifling the effort. It had since refused to voluntarily recognize the union. (Graduate student workers have since won another union election and are preparing to bargain with the university.)
When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, Zimmer’s administration made the decision to empty student housing and transition to remote learning. In the last year of his presidency, infection rates were kept relatively low on campus, the Herald reported.
That year, Zimmer was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, and underwent an emergency surgery to remove a malignant tumor in August 2020. Zimmer stepped down from the presidency in September 2021 and assumed the role of chancellor.
“As I move forward with this work with increased focus as Chancellor following this coming year, I look forward to continuing to work with these and other individuals in support of the distinctive University that we are all connected to, and the meaning that this University has, on its own terms and in the fabric of higher education not only in this nation but globally,” he wrote in a letter to the school community that year.
Zimmer stepped down from chancellorship last July due to health complications. During the university’s convocation this June, he was to be presented with an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in a ceremony at Rockefeller Chapel, according to The Maroon.
In a message to the school community, chair of the board of trustees David Rubenstein and President Paul Alivisatos wrote that more information will be shared on a memorial service and plans to celebrate and honor Zimmer’s life.
Zimmer is survived by his wife, U. of C. classics professor Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, and his three sons, Alex, Benjamin and David.
