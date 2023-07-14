The Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., the longtime civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition after more than 50 years at the helm, the organization said in a statement Friday.
The founder of the Kenwood-headquartered civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH and its 1971 predecessor, Operation PUSH, Jackson has faced several health issues in recent years. In 2017, at 75 years old, Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
According to the organization, Jackson’s successor will be announced at the Rainbow PUSH’s annual convention this weekend.
In a statement announcing Jackson’s retirement, a Rainbow PUSH spokesperson said: “His commitment is unwavering, and he will elevate his life's work in teaching ministers how to fight for social justice.”
Alongside the announcement, the convention will play host to a series of panels, a keynote address from Vice President Kamala Harris and a 35th anniversary celebration of Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. (He also ran in 1984.)
Born in Jim Crow-era South Carolina, Jackson’s civil rights activism began when he was a teenager in the 1960s, participating in sit-ins at the whites-only public library in his hometown of Greenville and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches. He soon began working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), serving as the head of Chicago's chapter of Operation Breadbasket, the SCLC's economic arm.
Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity) and its work to combat poverty in Black communities came out of Jackson’s eventual split from the SCLC. Founded in 1971, Operation PUSH originally functioned as an advocacy organization for Black self-help, later functioning to pressure politicians and other leaders to improve economic opportunities for Black and low-income people.
He founded a second group, the Rainbow Coalition, in 1984 after his first presidential campaign. An idea taken from Chicago Black Panther Leader Fred Hampton, Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition called for disadvantaged voters of all races to unite around his campaign, and (after) issues of public policy and political empowerment. Chief among Rainbow Coalition fights galvanizing pushback to Ronald Reagan’s cuts to domestic spending.
The two groups were merged in 1996, creating the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
In a statement Friday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Jackson "an architect of the soul of Chicago.”
"Through decades of service, he has led the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at the forefront of the struggle for civil rights and social justice. His faith, his perseverance, his love, and his relentless dedication to people inspire all of us to keep pushing for a better tomorrow," said Johnson, whose mayoral campaign was endorsed by Jackson earlier this year.
Lt. Gv. Juliana Stratton described Jackson in a statement as having “answered the call to serve and dedicated his wok to letting it ring true.”
“I stand on the shoulders of leaders like Rev. Jackson, as a trailblazer and a powerful voice for a better tomorrow, and I wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter,” she said.
