At the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's annual convention this weekend, hundreds gathered to honor the legacy of its founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and usher in the end of his 50-plus years leading the organization.
Jackson is a two-time presidential candidate and founder of the Kenwood-headquartered civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH, as well as its predecessor, Operation PUSH.
On July 14, the organization announced that Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease five years ago, will step down. His successor, announced Sunday at the convention, is Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. Haynes will remain in Dallas, but told ABC 7 that Rainbow PUSH’s headquarters will stay in Kenwood.
In a panel for Jackson’s 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns on Saturday, former campaign leaders shared stories from the trail and the significance of this work today.
Robert “Bob” Borosage, former issues director for Jackson’s 1988 campaign and current chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, recalled a campaign trip to Selma in which Jackson was greeted favorably by then-mayor Joseph “Joe” T. Smitherman and others.
(Jackson’s civil rights activism began during a 1965 Selma march to Montgomery, when he was a teenager living in Greenville, South Carolina.)
Borosage and Delmarie Cobb, who was the national traveling press secretary for the 1988 campaign, both recounted their surprise to find rural white farmers turn out in support of Jackson.
“There (was) this big burly guy with a beard, flannel shirt, who under normal circumstances I might have been afraid of, who said ‘Hey brother, I waited on you,’” Cobb said.
After the campaign, Borosage went on to found Campaign for America’s Future in 1996 a progressive political advocacy organization intended to continue the work Jackson started from inside the Democratic establishment.
This work, he said, was Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition, which called for disadvantaged voters of all races and backgrounds to unite around his campaign, and (after) issues of public policy and political empowerment. (The idea was taken from Chicago Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, who spearheaded this initiative with the Panthers in the 1960s.)
“That was the coalition that had to be built. And it’s a different coalition that is now the Democratic Party coalition,” Borosage said. “And we won’t change the politics of this country until we go back to building that coalition.”
Speakers also talked of the economic policies espoused by Jackson, who campaigned twice on a platform of infrastructure investments and other public spending, in direct opposition to the Reagan administration’s domestic spending cuts at the time. Borosage called it “the most ambitious economic agenda” since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s economic bill of rights in 1944.
“He campaigned in poetry, whereas his opponents were all droning in prose. His poetry had a point, it was purposeful, it was linked to policy, and it was the way he could help people get comfortable with very complex ideas,” Borosage said. “He was putting forth a radical agenda, but he didn’t want people to understand it as radical, he wanted them to understand it as what it was, which was common sense.”
“It was a comprehensive agenda for working people,” Borosage continued. “Lift the minimum wage and index it to median income. Empower workers to organize. Do a national healthcare plan for everyone … Save the family farm. Hold corporations accountable.”
Greg Moore, former executive director of the Citizenship Education Fund, worked to register people to vote during Jackson’s 1988 campaign. He had been working with Jackson since 1983, when he assisted with Operation Push’s South Crusade, a voter registration campaign seeking to register two million Black voters in the South.
“There were so many young people energized by this campaign,” Moore said.
Another panelist, Jim Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American institute, said he learned lessons for the institute from Jackson, such as his involvement in nonviolent resistance and international relations. “He was as at home in Jerusalem as he was in South Africa, as he was in Guatemala, as he was in the South Side of Chicago. He was a citizen of the world,” Zogby said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was also in attendance, and spoke to Jackson’s influence on him as a Chicago youth.
“Our city was in a very tumultuous time, when many people began to turn their backs on working people and the labor movement, Reverend Jackson opened up Saturday mornings for teacher and workers across the world to hear and tell our stories, from our fight (for) education justice, transportation, health care, good paying jobs and affordable housing,” said Johnson. “(Our work) is a result of your work, and you giving the young organizers the benefit of the doubt, and allowing me to have space on Saturday mornings.”
Cobb noted that “a lot of what Jackson was saying in the 1980s has continued to resonate and be used by other people.”
“Jackson was talking about it 20 years earlier (than others), and he laid the groundwork for there to be a Barack Obama,” she said. Cobb noted Jackson’s fight for changes in the Democratic National Convention, such as doing away with its “winner-take-all” process, where the top vote-getter receives all of the delegates from a district to proportionality, which aided Obama’s 2008 win.
She also noted the large number of Black reporters, consultants and other prominent figures lifted up by the campaign, mentioning Joe Davison, Sandy Grant, Michael Frisbee and Abby Phillip.
Other high-profile panelists included Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham, former local Congressman Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Fred Waller, Chicago’s interim police superintendent. Farmers and workers from the Missouri Rural Crisis Center also spoke, pointing to the long-lasting effects of Jackson’s multiracial and cross-class coalition building.
Noting that many campaign staffers had not seen each other for 35 years, Cobb told the Herald that the weekend reunion “brought tears in our eyes, because it catapulted you back to what that time was, the emotion of that time, the possibilities now. And then to look at what’s going on now, when in so many instances, we’re going backward instead of going forward.”
“Unfortunately, the fight isn’t over, and he’s just one of the soldiers leaving the battlefield. And there’s not very many left from that original fight,” she added.
