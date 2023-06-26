Almost five months after a fire at Harper Square Cooperative displaced more than 100 households, the timeline for unit repairs remains unclear.
In late January, a fire caused by a resident smoking in a bedroom spread through nine floors of 4850 S. Lake Park Ave., killing one woman and injuring eight others. The city temporarily closed the eastern wing of that building, which encompasses 133 units, due to fire, smoke and water damage, and filed a lawsuit against the co-op for unresolved building code violations.
As building repairs and the lawsuit progress, some co-op members have expressed concern about the pace of repairs and management’s communication with displaced residents.
One member told the Herald she was initially under the impression that it might be a few weeks or a few months before she would be able to move back in. But the co-op’s board now says it may take significantly longer, possibly until the end of the year.
“We are doing all we can to get members back in their units by the end of the year,” official minutes from a May 10 board meeting read. In that meeting, residents were told to remove their belongings from their apartments by June 1, according to the minutes.
Limited elevator access made it difficult for some members, especially older adults who have temporarily relocated outside of the neighborhood, to retrieve all of their belongings before the deadline.
The elevators, which sustained water damage during the Jan. 25 fire according to Department of Buildings records, were made available to members three days a week under manual operation, two residents confirmed. Most of that availability was within working hours on weekdays.
In some cases, as two members told the Herald, the deadline and limited availability prevented them from retrieving any of their things. Both asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.
For those who were able to schedule times in those windows, the manual operation made the moving process time-consuming.
“The last time I was in the building to move furniture out, it took us a long time to get up to (my floor) and it took a crew just to manually lift the elevator out,” one member recalled from her attempt to retrieve her belongings in March.
The elevators fully shut down for repairs on June 5, according to members and board meeting minutes.
The same member said that one of the biggest frustrations has been the limited communication about the status of building repairs. She’s been out of the building for more than four months now. “I’m really waiting for things to be placed in writing, clearly stating what the estimated time would be for people to move back into the building,” she said. “Everything’s been through word of mouth.”
“We have been trying to reach out to the person who we were told is handling all the move outs … and we’ve just been getting pushed back,” she added.
Without a clear timeline, it can be difficult to secure alternate housing. Rent rates are often higher on short-term leases. Doubling up with family members for long periods of time can be taxing.
Another member said that her insurance company is covering her alternate housing expenses, but said that this coverage will end when she is cleared to move back into the building — whether or not her lease is up.
The co-op is currently in court with the city. At a June 8 hearing, the court ordered Harper Square to schedule an interior and exterior inspection with the Departments of Buildings and Fire. Previously, the co-op was ordered to submit a schedule of repairs to the city.
The building’s violations include missing fire tags (a required recordkeeping tool for extinguisher testing and maintenance), cracked masonry on the building’s exterior and failure to provide copies of a critical examination report, according to the complaint.
The building is due back in court on Aug. 23.
According to May board meeting minutes, the board is pursuing a replacement of its fire pump system.
The DOB declined to provide comment on the status of repairs, citing the pending litigation.
Reached by phone for comment, an employee from management company Realty Mortgage declined to answer questions about building repair status and did not respond to subsequent emails. Co-op legal counsel Robert Kahn of Sanford Kahn LLP could not be reached for comment.
