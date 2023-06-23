On a late afternoon in April, a customer at the Woodlawn post office complained to a postal employee about a missing package, noting that she had been told to go to the West Side to retrieve it. Across the lobby, another customer vented to a manager about another missing package.
Long lines, reports of missing packages and frustrated customers at the 700 E. 61st St. post office are not uncommon. For months, residents living in the 60637 area code — mostly in Woodlawn, but covering sections of Hyde Park and Washington Park — have reported experiencing delays and non-deliveries, and, when their mail is delivered, they say it’s not always put in the correct location.
“I’ve had packages that they’ve scanned as delivered at my front door that still never arrived,” said Myisha Causey, who is among several 60637 residents the Herald spoke with. Despite notifications from the postal service that her mail is either in her mailbox or ‘arriving soon,’ Causey said it frequently “doesn’t come or it comes two weeks later.”
Several residents told the Herald that they have missed checks, ID cards and other time-sensitive materials over the past year.
“That makes us pay late fees when we have bills and everything,” said Valerie McKinney.
Though USPS service worsened nationwide early in the pandemic, resulting in several brief influxes of federal funding, delivery speeds and overall reliability have improved in the last year. But in Woodlawn, ranked among the worst post offices in the city for delays and other issues, the problem persists.
Over the last two years, more than 2,600 calls or direct complaints were made to the USPS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) regarding the city’s 57 post offices. The data, obtained by the Herald via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), show that through this period, the 60637 branch ranks eighth-highest in the city for all reported postal issues, which includes dozens of OIG hotline complaints, as well as several allegations of misconduct and ongoing investigations.
From January 2021 to April of this year, 25 of the 80 hotline complaints at the Woodlawn branch involved “theft, rifling or possession” of mail. Another 15 concerned delayed or non received mail — either “wilful delay,” an intentional withholding of mail, or mail reported lost. Other hotline complaints concerned miscellaneous employee misconduct or were kept confidential. Similarly, four of the six allegations involved theft, rifling and possession of mail, and three of the six investigations involved wilful delay of letter mail.
Beyond Woodlawn, data show that service issues are reported to the OIG at higher rates on the city’s South Side. Four out of the top five zip codes with the most total issues reported are located in Chatham, Auburn Gresham, South Shore and the far South Side.
Notably, the 60615 branch, which primarily serves Hyde Park and Kenwood, was 23rd-highest in the city for all reported postal issues to the OIG.
Residents of 60637 also complain of privacy issues when mail and packages are delivered to their buildings.
“I have a box, it’s locked, but the mail carrier don’t put it in the box, he put it on the floor,” said McKinney. She said she’s also received mail from other addresses, and has picked up packages from the post office only to find that they had already been opened.
“Either we don’t get our packages, or they’ll leave them out in the hallways,” said another Woodlawn resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Jennifer Allen, who is also serviced by the branch, has experienced a number of her own delays with mail in recent months.
“One time they left a note on the door saying that they didn’t have a key to get inside … Then after that incident, I didn’t receive mail for a month. And then out of nowhere, I got a whole big stack of everything that I missed since the time they stopped delivering,” she said.
Allen said that when she inquired about her lost mail at the branch about two months ago, she was told the machinery was down. Another time, she was told that the regular delivery driver was absent.
In an emailed response to an inquiry about delays at the branch in April, USPS spokesperson Timothy Norman wrote, “This situation has been resolved and package delivery is current at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers.”
Norman later clarified that the “situation” was “a mechanical problem with a parcel sorting machine.”
But residents and local officials say the problem is chronic. “I don’t get my mail on a consistent basis, I don’t normally have a consistent postal person. When I did, he is excellent, I had no complaints,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward covers the branch. She pointed to low staffing and lack of training as potential causes of the problem.
She said that when she visits the branch she typically doesn’t reveal that she is the alderperson, because she wants to see what type of service the average customer receives.
“I’ve stood there and waited an hour for a supervisor who never came,” she said. “When the supervisor actually comes out and tells me ‘go home, that was mistake, your package is not here, it’s actually on route.’”
Anecdotally, she noted the higher volume of constituent calls her ward office has received about mail delivery since 2020.
She said her office has been in touch with U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson’s (D-1st) office and his predecessor, Rep. Bobby Rush, but little has changed.
Data analysis by Lilly Astrow. Jason Schumer contributed reporting.
Experiencing issues with postal service in 60637? Let the Herald know here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.