Local residents gave their take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed state budget to state Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th) during a town hall at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club Wednesday evening.
Tarver began the meeting by stating his approach to Pritzker's outlined budget. "My mindset is to look at it as it relates to today. And not to ... fund programs that we won't be able to fund next year. It just doesn't make a ton of sense."
Tarver then spoke about certain revenue items of the Family Relief Package, which he believed "were on the chopping block right now."
Turning to spending items in the proposed budget Tarver said, "So I will go through some of the things that I have an issue with, with the budget, and why I wouldn't be able to support it as it is right now."
Tarver said he wanted a $54 million increase in spending for early childhood education to be even higher, and suggested moving some money toward that from a $12.5 million allocation for a volunteer firefighter income tax rebate.
"I'm not minimizing the fact that you need volunteer firefighters,” he said. “"I would rather put that money toward education.”
The budget also includes $5 million for minority entrepreneurship programs and small businesses, which Tarver criticized as insufficient.
"Minority-owned businesses have done the worst under the pandemic. So $5 million for the entire state doesn't seem like a real significant amount of money. So that's an issue for me."
"I'm excited about the $70 million for the 988 call centers for crisis response services and mental health issues. I think we can do better than that. But I think that's a very good start.
"There is a significant amount of money for public safety. I know that it sounds great that we'll have 300 new state troopers, the largest class in Illinois history, I'm not so sure that is the answer to many of the many issues that we have."
Wish List from Constituents
Representative Tarver then solicited suggestions for the budget from the audience, with attendees asking for air conditioning at Ray Elementary School, youth baseball funding, violence prevention programs and more.
Heather Hall, a teacher at Ray, said that the air conditioning in the newer part of the school’s building hasn’t been working consistently for the “past couple of years.”
“Our engineer estimates that on the high end, it could be up to $90,000," Hall said.
Christopher Stinson, president of Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends baseball league, said that he was hoping to get funding for an existing youth baseball program at Shoesmith Elementary School.
“We have a youth baseball program and there are a few capital needs that would enhance the program,” he said.
"I think (the enhancements) would help bring in more youth and retain kids and give a better experience of the sport of baseball where they can use and learn sportsmanship and other lifelong lessons,"
Greg Faulkner, vice president of the Kenwood Park Advisory Council, said the group is still looking for funding to repair the blacktop in the park. (A group of parents petitioned for the renovations last summer.)
"The blacktop has been deteriorated for the past four or five years, probably longer," said Faulkner. "So we're looking to rebuild it. It's cracking up, it's not safe for the kids, it has trip hazards."
Thomas Rudbeck said he wanted funding for a permanent gun buyback location, which he has “been advocating for for the last three years.”
Ron Chafetz, who teaches at an alternative high school in the South Chicago neighborhood, spoke about funding for homeless children. "There's absolutely no funding for homeless children, homeless students, whatsoever," said Chapetz. "It's so much of an issue that CPS has made a video about it."
Tarver previously announced that there was $125 million in the budget for Chicago shoreline repair, including at Promontory Point. Jack Spicer, an advocate for a preservationist approach to restoration of the Point, said, "If we get some money, great, but it means we need to go and get in the back of the line. The stuff that is going on for property and personal injury and danger in South Shore and in Morgan Shoal is much more serious and much more important."
Alysia Tate, a teacher at The Ancona School, asked about putting a dog park in Nichols Park. She praised Tarver after the meeting. "I appreciate his openness to hearing all of the ideas that we have and I also appreciate that his office is willing to help us navigate all these different layers that we have to deal with to address basic neighborhood needs, like our dogs having a place to play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.