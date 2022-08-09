The United States Senate passed “Reese’s Law” earlier this month, directing the Consumer Product Safety Commission to enact secure child-resistant safety closures on consumer products that use them.
Warning labels will also have to go onto button cell or coin battery packaging.
Consumer protection-minded local U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) spearheaded work to get the legislation passed through Congress, honoring 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith of Lubbock, Texas, who died after swallowing a button battery that fell out of a remote control.
“Reese’s story is powerful,” Kelly said in a statement. “There are so many products in our homes that contain these batteries and could pose a danger to children. I’m a mother and a grandmother, so I know how quickly children can get ahold of small items like button batteries. Making simple changes in safety standards for products with these batteries could save a child’s life.”
Reese’s mother, Trista Hamsmith, founded the nonprofit Reese's Purpose to identify, advocate and correct safety issues that impact children and their families.
“Children’s safety is a nonpartisan issue,” Hamsmith said in a statement. “I often talk about the plaque that was in Reese's hospital room that read, ‘He has a plan and I have a purpose.’ Reese's life was taken way too soon but her legacy will live on through this law so that no other family will have to suffer like ours.”
Kelly sponsored the bill alongside Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). Hallmark, the Toy Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics, Consumer Reports, Reese’s Purpose, Kids In Danger (KID), U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) and the Consumer Federation of America also backed Reese’s Law. The bill passed the House late in July.
