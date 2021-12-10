Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd) wrote in an October letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that she supports a “true preservation approach” for repairing the limestone revetment at Promontory Point.
“The Point's 2018 listing on the National Register of Historic Places mandates this approach and protects it as the only remaining stretch of the (Works Progress Administration) historic limestone revetment that once extended (along) the entire Chicago lakefront,” wrote Kelly in an Oct. 25 letter to Colonel Paul Culberson, Commander and District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District.
Repair work on Promontory Point will come after the initiation and completion of a preliminary study, the Chicago Shoreline General Reevaluation Report (GRR) by the Army Corps. President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget, which includes $500,000 for the GRR, is still in front of Congress. The Army Corps is the lead agency on the project.
As reported in the Herald, Kelly also hopes that Promontory Point and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will benefit from President Biden's "Build Back Better" $2 trillion social policy package.
“I am aware that the City of Chicago and Chicago Park District have been advocating in advance for demolition and new construction,” continued Kelly in her letter. “However, that approach has been rejected before and has no factual, legal or community support — while preservation will allow for rehabilitation of the historic revetment at comparable cost and maximum public benefit.”
Kelly added that "there's no emergency to support a demolition solution .... Although there was erosion and high water levels at nearby Morgan Shoal, South Shore and other places on the South Side lakefront, there is no such imminent danger at Promontory Point.”
The Herald reported in October that the City of Chicago's Public Building Commission has chosen the design team of SmithGroup and Stantec for the Morgan Shoal rehabilitation project, which will add seven acres of parkland to the stretch of lakefront from 45th to 51st streets.
Kelly's office declined to comment further on the letter.
Revisions during the recent congressional redistricting process also saw Kelly keep Promontory Point and add Morgan Shoal to her district.
An Oct. 15 proposal, as reported in the Herald, showed the northern boundary of Kelly’s 2nd District ending at around the 5600 South block, removing the Point from her district.
But the final map approved by the Illinois state legislature on Oct. 29 saw the Point added back in, and the 2nd District’s boundaries extended even further north to the 4300 South block, which includes Morgan Shoal. This version was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.