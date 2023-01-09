Renita Ward, a health care attorney and associate minister, is running for 5th Ward alderman with a focus on youth wellbeing and public safety.
“I’ve been serving the community for years … this is an opportunity to serve the public in a greater way,” Ward said.
Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, and raised in Stone Mountain, Ward was one of four siblings in what she described as a “hard-working family.” Her father was in the military and a pastor, and her mother both a stay-at-home parent and worked. She said she grew up “understanding that family is important, service to others is important, being able to relate to people from a variety of perspectives is important.”
Ward got her masters in mass communications and media studies from the University of Georgia in 2002 and relocated to Illinois a few years later. After working in corporate relations and financial giving for almost a decade, she matriculated at DePaul University College of Law and the University of Chicago Divinity School. She moved to Hyde Park in 2015.
During the week, Ward practices law as a health care attorney for Northwestern Medicine; on weekends and evenings she serves as an associate minister at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 5700 S. Prairie Ave. She has one adult child.
As both an attorney and minister, Ward has accompanied people “from the nursing home or the hospital room, to the funeral home, to the birthing room,” she said. These experiences, she explained, have given her a “street-level” view of what people are dealing with every day and an understanding of “the ways in which we’ve been successful and the ways in which we’re hurting.”
“And for those reasons, I do believe, via capability and compassion, I’m set apart as the ideal candidate,” Ward said.
She also volunteers as a pro-bono attorney at a free legal clinic held at Trinity United Church of Christ. In 2020 she worked with the church to develop a report advocating for the unsuccessful referendum for the Illinois Fair Tax amendment, which would have established a graduated income tax.
Previously, Ward clerked at the Cook County Criminal Court and worked with LIVE FREE Illinois, a nonprofit focused on police accountability, to ensure that its lead organizer was plugged into the faith-based community.
Ward identified her aldermanic priorities as encapsulated in a “five point program”: youth, public safety, government efficiency, economic development and education (and healthcare).
Regarding youth, Ward said she is concerned with their wellbeing, education, housing, job training and readiness. She added that addressing these issues via ward activities and training programs would improve public safety.
She currently sits on the faith-based subcommittee of the Chicago Police Department CAPS for District 2, and voiced support for working collaboratively with the Chicago Police Department, the University of Chicago Police and “the local safety patrols, the block clubs, church organizations… to make our community safer.” She also expressed support for the continued use of controversial surveillance technology ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.
Regarding development, she wants 71st Street to more closely resemble 53rd Street. Asked about other issues specific to the 5th Ward, Ward noted recent trends of business closures that are acutely felt by the Hyde Park and South Shore communities. As alderperson, she said she “would ensure better coordination with major (retail-space) landlords to plan for and anticipate vacancies and strategic use of available incentives to attract ideal businesses.”
Ward also said that, if elected, she would also collaborate with the LGBTQ community and promote inclusivity.
Asked about why she decided to run now, Ward responded, “No better time like the present” and “to respond to the call of the people for new, fresh responsive leadership.”
