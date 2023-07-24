At a packed summit for Treatment Not Trauma, organizers and community members launched a renewed push to develop and implement a care-centered, city-wide response for people dealing with mental health crises.
Pulled together in just two weeks by organizers Cheryl Miller of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and Any Huamani of the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council (BPNC), among other member organizations of the Collaborative for Community Wellness (CCW), the Saturday summit in Woodlawn brought together more than 200 activists, supporters and concerned community members for a wide-ranging discussion around improving access to public mental health care in Chicago.
“We believe here that the lack of mental health services in our city is of course an economic, political and social issue,” said Pastor David Black of First Presbyterian Church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., where the gathering was held. “In addition to all that it is also a spiritual issue; it’s an issue of our having lost our sense of humanity, what it means to be compassionate and in community together.”
“When we our rely on police, when we over rely on systems and structures that are divorced from relationships with people, then things break down,” he continued. “We're here to restore our community, to restore those who need to be uplifted most among us.”
The Treatment Not Trauma Movement began in 2012 as a response to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposed closure of six of the city’s 12 publicly funded mental health clinics. He argued that, amid a budget shortfall, the clinics were too costly to maintain. The savings from the closed clinics amounted to $2 to 3 million annually — about one percent of the Chicago Department of Public Health's $169.2 million annual budget — according to a 2012 report by The Mental Health Movement and AFSCME Council 31.
One of the shuttered clinics was located just around the corner from First Presbyterian Church, on 63rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, in a building that now houses the Chicago Torture Justice Center. When the closure was announced, patients and organizers from STOP staged sit-ins and other actions for a whole summer to avert the shuttering, but they were ultimately unsuccessful and it closed that year. Some of the former patients and organizers from the Woodlawn clinic days attended Saturday’s event, testifying to the movement’s longevity.
Today there are five remaining city-run clinics, with much of the city’s mental health infrastructure outsourced to nonprofit providers. Only one of the clinics is accessible on the mid-South Side: Kenwood’s Greater Grand Mental Health, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
The movement’s demands include reopening the shuttered city-run public clinics and also funding non-police crisis response teams to treat those suffering from acute mental health crises. In 2020, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez (33rd) proposed an ordinance in City Council to do just that.
Though Mayor Lori Lightfoot had promised to reopen the closed clinics during her 2019 campaign for office, she reneged on that promise, even going so far as to block Rodriguez’s proposed ordinance by directing allies in City Council, including then-6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer, the chair of the Committee on Health and Human Relations, to refuse holding a hearing on the measure.
In November 2022, residents of the 6th, 20th and 33rd wards voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed ordinance in a non-binding referendum. That high level of public support meant every mayoral candidate staked out a position on Treatment Not Trauma during the race. Both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, who faced off in the mayoral runoff race, came out in support of the ordinance.
Since Johnson took office in May, “we now have a mayor who has us at the table,” Rodriguez said at the summit to thunderous applause. She took over as chair of the Committee on Health and Human Relations this spring, and scheduled a long-awaited hearing on Monday morning for the Treatment Not Trauma ordinance.
Her short, galvanizing remarks served as introduction to Johnson himself, who received a standing ovation when he stepped into the crammed church.
“It’s so good to see a packed church on a Saturday afternoon,” Johnson said.
He mourned the lost lives of Quintonio Legrier, Laquan McDonald and his brother Leon in calling for expanded access to mental health and addiction services, as well as an alternative to law enforcement responses.
“Not one more child should be lost to senseless policies, when we know there’s a better way,” Johnson said. “We can't lose anyone else; we can't afford that in Chicago.”
Both Legrier and McDonald were 19 years old when they were shot and killed by police officers responding to 911 calls that described them as experiencing mental health emergencies.
“People are always going to talk to me about the cost of reopening our mental health clinics,” Johnson said. “(But) it’s far better to create strong systems of care to keep us all safe and a more livable Chicago … to actually invest in the people who actually go to the fence for the people.”
“Isn't it about freaking time we do something different?” he asked.
Reopening the city-run clinics and creating a 24/7 non-police crisis response will cost the city $100 million. The estimated savings translate to more than $279 million through reduced use of municipal emergency services, like police and firefighters, as well as criminal-legal spending on jails and prisons, according to a recently released white paper written by Arturo Carrillo, deputy director of health and violence prevention at BPNC, and Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and medical doctor at Northwestern University.
The two researchers, who have long been advocates for the Treatment Not Trauma movement, spoke about their work in a panel with Latesha Newson, a licensed social worker who also teaches at Governors State University. The panel was moderated by Kennedy Bartley, executive director of United Working Families Party and one of the organizers of the November 2022 referendum.
“We fought so hard because people in power would not listen. This campaign is about what communities need, what we have said all along is needed,” Carrillo said
All the panelists argued against the co-responder model, championed and piloted by Lightfoot, in which police officers were dispatched with a mental health professional and a community paramedic in responding to crisis calls.
“Policing is very reactionary,” Newson said. “We (social workers) take the time to assess, we are skilled in de-escalation, not in escalation.”
Reinhart addressed the issue of costs head on.
“If all you care about as a City Council member is how much is this going to cost, I can assure you, this saves the city money,” Reinhart said. “This is an issue that shouldn’t be divisive, frankly.”
While Reinhart said that the ordinance has the support of a majority of City Council, as well as the mayor’s office, Carrillo urged audience members to tell their alderperson to vote in favor of funding the Treatment Not Trauma plan in the upcoming 2024 budget meetings.
“We will be organizing and reaching out to every one of those 50 alderpeople to talk about their full commitment to support as big of an investment as absolutely possible,” he said.
“It takes a lot to construct a system like this. And that's fine, we have the money to do it. Chicago’s not broke.”
