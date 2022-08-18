This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Reggies on the Beach opened in August 2019, an eponymous offshoot of the longstanding bar and music venue in the South Loop, 2105 S. State St. Its original location was once an auto repair shop, and since 2007 it has similarly adopted many different spaces under one roof — patrons are able to pay a visit to Reggies music joint, rock club, roof deck or “Rockin’ Bus.”
During their first year on Woodlawn lakefront, Reggies was open at the tail end of the summer, and then closed down for a period in 2020 when the pandemic hit. The Herald reported that Reggies reopened in early August of that year, after facing hurdles due to city beaches being closed to the public.
In 2019, they offered food and drinks to customers stopping to enjoy the view at 63rd Street Beach, but were still waiting on permits for live music. Now they host live shows on Thursdays and Sundays.
Ryanne Mainard, a general manager, said the eatery today has four distinct areas: a main deck right on the water, a cabana section with “a wonderful view of the city line,” a covered bar and the balcony area. Reggies is generally open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily, though hours for each section vary.
Since opening for the season around Memorial Day, Reggies has become something of an all-day destination for some patrons. Mainard said the cabanas have been particularly popular, as patrons seem to enjoy food and drink service while watching their children play in the water. Others book cabanas while gearing up for their jet ski rides.
Though not all business this season has gone according to plan.
“Parking is the only thing that’s just kind of a nightmare,” said co-owner Robby Glick. With construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park, as well as the area’s roadway overhaul, Glick said that their overflow parking lot on the west side of Hayes Dr. has been near impossible to access.
Mainard noted that once the OPC is built, however, they are looking forward to the expected increase in area foot traffic.
Donnie Mac, watersports partner, general manager and operations coordinator at Reggies, who helps run the rentals, said that so far it’s been a pretty even mix between people looking to rent paddle boards and kayaks, versus the jet skis. They’ve had a lot of people coming up to ask about the rentals, Mac said, and last Wednesday, Aug. 10, they had their busiest day yet, with 15 jet skis and one paddle board rented out.
More than 70% of their jet ski renters are first-timers, Mac speculated.
In order to rent a jet ski, a number of precautions are in place: you must be 21 or older, completely sober and wearing a USCG-approved life jacket, and you must stay within visual contact of the shore. Weather conditions must also be right, and they have already lost around 15% to 20%of days due to poor conditions, when people were not allowed on the water.
Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, Chicago Park District lifeguards are stationed in rowboats a couple hundred feet from the shore at 63rd and 57th street beaches, sectioning off an area for swimmers free of watercrafts. Another couple hundred feet beyond this is and along the edge of Promontory Point is another stretch of water bounded by buoys, also prohibiting boats and jet skis.
To the left of this area is a ramp, marked off by more buoys, where the jet ski riders should enter and exit the lake.
However, a number of Promontory Point swimmers expressed that they have had close run-ins with jet skis within the buoys over the years, and some are concerned about an influx of watercrafts in the area.
Susan Rosenberg, a regular Point swimmer, emailed Reggies owners with her concerns on Aug. 7: “there were jet skiers repeatedly entering inside the buoy area between 55th Street Promontory Point and the 59th Street pier,” she wrote, noting that riders came close to several swimmers in the area and did not respond to lifeguards yelling at them through their megaphones.
In the email, Rosenberg implored Reggies to add a section to their rental agreement educating jet skiers not to enter the no-boat area inside the buoys, as well as more information on the liability riders would incur for killing or injuring swimmers (in addition to the company).
Edric Calahan, a co-owner, responded to say that they did have two renters that day who went into the wrong area, though Reggies staff immediately informed them not to and ended their rental early. He also said that he would address the lack of educational language in their waiver immediately.
Calahan also noted that Reggies is not solely responsible for jet skis near the Point. There are three other jet ski rental locations north of Promontory Point, at 31st Street Harbor, North Avenue and Montrose beaches.
But a number of people have been coming from out of town, Mainard said, and have found it as a sort of destination spot.
“People seem really happy that we’re even just there on the South Side, because there’s nothing like that down there,” Mac said.
“Our regulars are amazing, and we’re just hoping that people are able to get the word out and find out about it,” Mainard added. “Everyone’s familiar with the beaches on the North Side, and I feel like the South Side is finally starting to get people coming out and realizing these beaches are beautiful out here.”
Reggies currently offers some of the more affordable prices on the lake, which are listed at $25 per hour for kayaks and paddle boards, $75 per half-hour for jet skis on weekdays and $99 for jet skis on weekends. The website notes that jet skis are only available in half hour increments as this is “the ideal amount of time before fatigue and other factors set in.”
Though many lakefront bars close by Labor Day, Mainard said Reggies will try to hold out until early October.
