A converted CTA bus will park in front of Ray School on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone aged 12 and older as well as their parents and guardians, whether they go to Ray or not.
The two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has just been approved for children aged 12-15, after having been given the OK for people aged 16 and up since December.
Students do not need to attend any particular school to be vaccinated. All coronavirus vaccines are offered at no cost to everyone; no insurance or ID required. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The "Vaccination Station" bus, as the Chicago Department of Public Health is calling it, is also giving out one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and it will return to Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., Hyde Park's largest elementary, on Saturday, June 12, to give out second Pfizer doses.
"We want everyone to get vaccinated so we can enjoy a safe and fun summer,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a statement. “Kids and adults who are not vaccinated are still at risk from COVID, which continues to circulate the most in our communities with the lowest vaccination rates. We need to get everyone vaccinated to put COVID behind us.”
In a Herald interview, Ray Principal Gayle Harris-Neely, who has been vaccinated, encouraged people to come get their shots.
"I just want to make sure that I'm doing the best I can to be safe and keep everyone else safe, and I think being vaccinated adds that layer of security," she said. "I'm glad that the opportunity is going to be made for all CPS students to get vaccinated if they desire."
More information about the city's vaccine rollout is available at chicago.gov/covidvax. Vaccinations will also be available at the Chicago Vocational Career Academy, 2100 E. 87th St., on Saturday, May 15, (second Pfizer doses on June 5) and at Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd., on Saturday, May 29 (second Pfizer doses on June 19).
