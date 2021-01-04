The Local School Council (LSC) of Ray School, Hyde Park’s largest public elementary, voted unanimously on Jan. 2 to tell Chicago Public Schools leadership to abandon its reopening plan altogether in favor of a plan that is "equitable and safe."
“We are very concerned about the health and safety of our teachers, staff and families,” the LSC wrote. “What we know about COVID-19 so far is that it is taking a greater toll on the lives of Black and Brown teachers, staff and students. What’s more, in addition to the deaths, COVID-19 appears to carry long-term adverse health effects.”
The LSC also expressed concerns about "news of a more contagious variant," which has sent coronavirus cases soaring in England and been identified in the United States, saying it "presents a greater risk, and we feel it makes a return to in-person learning unwise at this time."
“We also fear that the CPS reopening plan may severely disrupt the gains that our teachers and staff have made in providing a quality remote learning experience for our students since March of 2020,” LSC members wrote.
The current plan is for students who attend school to come two days a week for instruction in small group "pods," with teachers instructing students in classrooms and those at home at the same time.
Even when the district reopens, most students will be continuing with remote learning. Only 38.2%, or 6,470, pre-kindergartners and disabled students allowed to return on Jan. 11 will do so according to CPS figures released last month.
On Feb. 1, 191,055 kindergartners through 8th graders citywide will be allowed back to the classroom, Chalkbeat Chicago reports, but only 37% are expected to do so.
Only 33.9% of Black families said they would send their children to the classroom. Teachers are to do simultaneous teaching of their students at home and in the classroom from Feb. 1 on.
LSC Chair Silvia Arbelaez-Ellis, a parent representative, said her support for the resolution reflected what she was hearing from the community.
"What I heard," she said of the Jan. 2 meeting, "was distrust towards CPS from not just teachers and staff, but also from parents."
"It's not that people are opposing the idea of trying to go back to normal, but rather the reasons why CPS is doing this so hastily and how it's doing this," she said. "They don't think it's going to solve inequities in remote learning, because the people who are going back appear to not be the people who are disadvantaged with remote learning.
"I imagine it's going to be a huge learning curve to try to learn how to do hybrid learning in a quality way and to try to get quality instruction in a hybrid environment, because we had a steep learning curve for going fully virtual," she said. "By the time fall rolled in, people knew what they were doing, and I was very pleasantly surprised."
She ultimately based her vote on teachers' "palpable" fear and apprehension. She said if the teachers were fine with the plan, she would have no problem with it.
Katie Gruber, another LSC parent representative, said she supported the resolution because of "the inequitable effect of COVID on the people living in Chicago." With more people getting vaccinated day by day, she urged CPS to wait a few more months until teachers could get vaccinated and be more protected.
"On one hand, if I just looked selfishly, of course it'd be great if I had my kids back in school," she said. "However, it's really, I feel, too dangerous for the community as a whole.”
Gruber acknowledged the sometimes "very painful" effect of remote learning on young students. "I'm very close with a non-English-speaking family," she said. "This is killing them. The parents don't speak English, and the children really benefit from the going to Ray. They really need the language input in order to make progress on multiple levels.
"That said, the long-term health effects are not fully understood," she continued. "Now with this new B.1.1.7 variant, we really don't know how this is going to play out. And after the holidays, people have gathered. There're a lot of variables, and I just personally think that the risks outweigh the benefits."
Bethanie Smith, a Ray pre-kindergarten teacher, said elementary students will not be going back to the classroom to "have great social interactions, be able to play with their friends and the centers, work in small groups of children to solve problems, play outdoors on the playground equipment and all of the great things that happen in a preschool classroom.”
Furthermore, she said teachers are being urged not to elevate their students' breathing, so dance parties, indoor movement and singing are verboten. She called having such young students sitting at desks for hours and hours "cruel and unusual punishment."
"That's not reality," she said. "The preschool teachers will be charged with keeping the kids 6 feet apart from each other, wearing masks all day and then there will be several times when the kids will be unmasked, during the mealtime and during the nap or rest time.
"I have great attendance in my Google Classroom," she said. "I have 15 students in my classroom, and they pretty much show up every day."
Last month, the Sun-Times reported that some local and national infectious disease experts say that the current metric CPS is using to establish that it is safe to reopen safely — the time it takes for the number of people with the disease to double — may be an "incomplete" metric. But the Sun-Times reported that they unanimously said the CTU's metric, a 3% citywide positivity rate, is "outdated and not particularly useful."
A majority of Chicago aldermen, including Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), have signed onto a letter expressing concerns about racial equity, health and safety in the plan.
In their letter, the aldermen say the district "has not won the confidence" of many parents and note the racial disparities between White students who plan to return (67.5% of those enrolled) and Black and Latino students who plan to do so.
In response, CPS CEO Jackson wrote to the aldermen that the absence of significant outbreaks in more than 90 Catholic schools in Chicago, serving 20,000 students, and 3,000 daycare centers "tells us that in-person school and daycare may safely occur where key mitigation strategies are in place."
Sun-Times analysis of Illinois data shows that 16 schools statewide in the fall experienced a coronavirus outbreak, with high schools more likely to have outbreaks and only "a small fraction" of either having outbreaks traceable to school buildings.
The Sun-Times quoted Daniel Johnson, Chief of the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as saying that it is safe to keep schools open and that evidence shows minimal virus spread in school buildings, even as transmission spreads nearby.
In November, CPS announced it bought 20,000 air purifiers for every classroom and had done ventilation assessments of every classroom, and the Sun-Times reported that the district and the Chicago Department of Public Health planned to regularly test staff for the coronavirus using rapid tests once schools reopened.
Regarding contact tracing, Jackson said people who self-report having COVID-19 will be interviewed by someone from a team within the CPS Office of Student Health and Wellness, and the team will "quickly" notify all direct contacts of the COVID-19-positive person and tell them to quarantine.
"If there is a positive COVID-19 case within a pod, all members of that pod will be notified and guided to quarantine," Jackson wrote. The website to report positive tests is cps.edu/covidresults. People can call 773-553-5437 with questions or email contacttracing@cps.edu with questions, and data will be reported at cps.edu/reopening.
Ald. Hairston said she thinks the timing is poor for a return to in-person instruction and that CPS has been trying to force students and teachers back into school "before it is prudent to do so."
"We have had so many ups and downs, the peaks, the spikes — particularly after the holidays, when people have traveled, not just over Thanksgiving but over Christmas — so I don't think it makes sense to expose people to all of the other folks that they have been exposed to," she said.
A number of private schools in Hyde Park-Kenwood — the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, St. Thomas the Apostle School, the Ancona School, Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School — have continued with in-person instruction over the fall semester, but Hairston said their class sizes are smaller, the schools are better-equipped, and that the student-teacher ratios are different.
Asked what she had heard from 5th Ward constituents, Hairston said, "The teachers don't want to go back, and the parents don't want to send kids back, because it exposes them and everybody in their household."
Ray Principal Gayle Harris-Neely declined comment on the resolution but said, “Please know I plan to protect myself, my students and my staff as best as I can.”
