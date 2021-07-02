After a controversial electronic marquee was voted through in the school’s new budget last month, members of the Local School Council (LSC) at Ray Elementary School said at a July 1 meeting they plan to reform their budget approval process to incorporate more council oversight and community input.
The marquee, which cost approximately $28,000, was paid for with a portion of Ray’s $165,000 budget surplus this year, accumulated through a combination of COVID-related funding and savings, said LSC chairperson Shantá Robinson. (Part of the money came from Principal Gayle Harris-Neely’s decision not to hire an assistant principal in the midst of the pandemic after she was promoted from that position, opting instead to leave the post vacant for half a year.)
The proposal for spending the surplus was given to LSC members as part of Harris-Neely’s report ahead of a June 10 meeting, though Robinson said that members saw the report only shortly before the meeting. Apart from the marquee, it also suggested the funds be used for curriculum changes and upgrades to the gymnasium at Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
“We didn’t get the principal’s report until I think the night before, the morning of, and that’s unusual because we usually have a couple of days,” she said. “But Principal Neely was backed up against some deadlines that she had let us know that she was facing.”
Still, she said there was “robust conversation” about the expenditures at a June meeting. “I was much more concerned with, where are we putting the curriculum funding? Why are we choosing these buckets instead of different buckets? Principal Neely answered all those questions,” she said. The budget, including the surplus expenditures, passed unanimously.
After the June 10 meeting, Ray parents and other residents took to email and social media, including the Good Neighbors Google group, with some calling the marquee wasteful and unnecessary. Charis Wuerffel, who has two children attending the school, told the Herald she thought it was a misprioritization.
“I wrote to the LSC and said, ‘Why is so much money being spent on an electronic marquee when there are so many other critical needs in the building that haven’t been addressed for years because we never have this much extra budget?”, she said.
Wuerffel said that she thinks the money could have been better spent on other infrastructural repairs, pointing to broken bathrooms, water fountains and playground equipment. “On the north side of the playground, there are these old play structures. They’re half-broken, and it’s been like that since my kids started preschool nine years ago,” she said. “That’s kind of an eyesore and it’s a space that’s not being utilized.”
“I hope that the LSC follows up and makes sure that there’s a contract, that zoning requirements for the electronic sign on a residential street, in terms of height and width, are followed,” Wuerffel said.
Robinson said that, while a purchase order for the marquee had been made and zoning permits had been cleared, the order had not gone through at the time of the meeting. “Had we voted down and said no to the marquee, the purchase order would have been canceled,” she said. “Now, had we voted no, we would have had to scramble to figure out what to do with that money or lose it. I think part of our conversation that day was, ‘Okay, we might lose that money.’ ”
At Thursday’s meeting, LSC members, Principal Harris-Neely and members of the public put forth suggestions for how the budgeting process might be tweaked to better incorporate LSC and community input. Harris-Neely noted that there were some “last-minute” budget items that had to be passed, and that she would be more diligent about submitting reports ahead of time in the future.
She also defended the process for marquee approval, noting that she had visited nearby residents to talk to them about the sign and that the lighting can be turned off at night. “I don’t want this to be a big fight. In my best intention, it was to improve our school — that’s it,” she said. “If we voted that we did not want it at the school, I was going to donate it to another school.”
LSC member Deb Hass said that, going forward, the council would ideally have at least 48 to 72 hours to look at any possible budget transfers. “I appreciate the herculean task of working within CPS, the timing from CPS about, ‘We’re going to send you funds but we don’t know how much money,’ ” she said. “I personally would be happy to attend a special meeting if we have to address things within a short timeframe.”
At the meeting, Wuerffel and other parents criticized the approval process during public comment, suggesting that there should have been more engagement and input. “I think if the LSC had had a chance to talk to the public and the public had a chance to give input, and the LSC still decided to spend the funds, fine, that's a good decision,” she said. “But it seems to me like the decision was made before the LSC even gave approval.”
Still, a couple of parents at the meeting said they welcomed the electronic marquee. “This marquee seems like it’s going to be a really good communication tool …. That is something in our community that is going to be very clearly seen,” said Becca Rogers. “That old marquee that we have is dirty, and this new marquee seems like it’s going to be really good for us.”
Many of the LSC members, including Hass, Robinson and Silvia Ellis, suggested ways to allow for more feedback from the community, as well as groups like the Parent Teacher Organization.
“It makes sense to have a group of people to come up with a list of priorities of where to spend money, if we have it, in the school,” said Ellis. “And then that list would come to the LSC and we make the final decisions together with the principal about where to spend the money, and we approve it, but just to have a list of big-ticket items, medium-ticket items, small, would be helpful to us. Then we can think about decisions beforehand a little better.”
“I think we messed up a little bit, for sure,” she added later in the meeting. “We didn’t see the contract, we didn’t ask. We are not in the habit of asking for it …. Everything happened as it has happened in the previous six years — we’d get presented a proposal and discuss it, and then we vote.”
Robinson told the Herald after the meeting that the council plans to use online surveys, public forums, and post-COVID meetings to solicit feedback on certain budget items. “I think people just want to know they’re there, their voices are heard and valued in the neighborhood, in the community,” she said. “I think that’s our role, and I think, as elected officials, that what we can do is to be stewards of that public opinion, as well as the budget.”
She also challenged members of the public to stay engaged with the LSC into the future. “We need input on the curriculum, we need input with summer programming, we need input with beautification. If someone says, ‘I want to see a new basketball court,’ let us know that, let’s get public input of who else wants the basketball court,” she said.
“I want people to call on their employers and to other people to invest in the public schools of CPS. It’s more of a call to not go away just because you’re not interested in any of the other things that we’re doing.”
