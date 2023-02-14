Members of the Ray Elementary Local School Council (LSC) are alleging that physical and verbal assaults against teachers, staff members and students have been occurring in the school since late last fall and that the response from Chicago Public Schools has been inadequate.
In a Jan. 12 letter to CPS administrators, Ray LSC chair Dr. Shantá Robinson — with the unanimous consent of the council — reported the ongoing series of assaults, urging the district to intervene and implement a safety plan for students and staff.
“Incidents involving a student and said student’s family (have) caused a great disruption in the learning environment and continuity of care and leadership inside the school,” wrote Robinson. "The principal of Ray Elementary, Gayle (Harris)-Neely, as well as several teachers, were physically and verbally assaulted inside the school, during the school day."
“What has been allowed to transpire at Ray Elementary goes beyond the discrete and singular actions of the few — but speaks to a larger, systemic challenge of how we support our administrators, teachers, and the learning needs of the many,” the letter continues.
Since the beginning of January, Robinson told the Herald, the LSC has received several emails from teachers, staff and parents detailing physical and verbal assaults by the same student, including “one which detailed a violent physical attack against the writer’s son during the school day,” she said. Another email the LSC received dated the assaults back to as early as August 2022.
According to Robinson, in mid-November Harris-Neely was physically assaulted by the student and subsequently took a short leave of absence. Upon returning to the school, Robinson said that Harris-Neely was verbally threatened by the student, and took an indefinite leave of absence on Dec. 19.
It wasn’t until students returned from winter break in early January that LSC members learned the school was without a principal, Robinson said. On Jan. 23, LSC members received an email from Dr. Joyce Booker-Thomas, a former principal of West Park Academy in Humboldt Park, introducing himself as the CPS-appointed Administrator-in-Charge.
In the Jan. 12 letter Robinson addressed to Alene Mason, CPS Chief of Schools for Network 9, she wrote “ to date, there have been no concerted efforts by the district to a) bring all survivors of the assaults back to work in a safe, supportive environment that centers their mental and physical well-being and b) to create a holistic safety plan for the student and the rest of the student body that ensures their care and protection.”
These claims were echoed at a Feb. 2 emergency Ray LSC meeting, which was called to address what members said was a lack of communication from CPS about Harris-Neely’s absence and the ongoing assaults..
Mason and other CPS staff, along with Ray teachers, parents and community members attended the virtual meeting, as did Principal Harris-Neely and Booker-Thomas.
“Right now we hear over and over (that) people do not feel safe, children do not feel safe, our staff do not feel safe,” said Jessica Marshall, a parent representative on the LSC, during the Feb. 2 meeting.
Cynthia Rainey, the non-teaching staff representative on the council, criticized the lack of communication from CPS administrators to the school community "This has been going on for far too long. Our parents should be notified,” Rainey said. “For my principal (to) not be in the building because of a student or child … We're talking about a child that is holding our school hostage."
One Ray parent alleged at the meeting that her children had been victims of these physical assaults. "My daughter goes to school every morning,” the parent said. “She's crying and she says, ‘Mommy, I don't feel safe.’"
During the meeting, Mason said she was unable to discuss confidential information related to the student in question but is working with CPS’ Office of Safety and Security and Office of Social and Emotional Learning to support the school. She noted that someone from her school safety or security teams has been on site at the school “almost every day.”
In a Feb. 7 statement from CPS, a district spokesperson wrote, “These cases remain under investigation with the District’s Office of Student Protections (OSP) & Title IX. In adherence to student privacy and confidentiality laws, the District does not provide details on an ongoing investigation.”
According to the spokesperson, “since before winter break, District officials have been partnering with the Ray administration to make sure that all students, staff, and administrators feel safe and supported.” Per the statement, this includes multiple site visits by CPS officials each week since before winter break “to support and oversee staff and students”; appointing an interim administrator; and daily check-ins with school administration.
“Following break, we also held restorative conversations with other staff members,” the spokesperson added.
But Robinson and other LSC members – several of whom are teachers and staff – alleged during the early February meeting and in interviews that they were not informed of these interventions prior to sending their letter. LSC members also questioned the effectiveness of these interventions, noting that they continued to receive emails detailing assaults over the last month.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, Marshall said that in spite of the interventions officials say were made, “We're still seeing an escalation daily of these problems, and we're still seeing people being put in harm's way.”
Robinson echoed this. “We understand that there (are) privacy issues, but it doesn’t seem that any of the actions have been taken,” she said in an interview. “If in other schools we have less egregious acts resulting in expulsion, how is it here in our school community, that horrendous acts have been taken, and there’s been little to no repercussions?”
Harris-Neely said during the February meeting that she is doing everything she can to be healthy enough to return to the Ray community. “I am fully committed to my school. I am fully committed to my community,” she said.
Harris-Neely declined to comment further.
Moving forward
According to a survey conducted between March 2020 and June 2021 by the American Psychological Association, violence in schools against teachers and among students has increased since the start of the pandemic.
Echoing these trends, a current Ray teacher who asked not to be identified said that “the issues that we are experiencing at Ray are not particular to Ray. They are the issues that are affecting young people’s lives across society inside and outside of schools.”
During its regularly scheduled Ray LSC meeting on Feb. 9, Robinson said the district’s safety and security team has committed to providing extra support to the school sometime in the coming weeks, and will not depart until the situation has returned to what is considered “normal” for Ray.
Network 9 administrators will also hold a staff town hall and middle school student town hall before the end of the month, according to Assistant Principal Chandra Garcia-Kitch. She also said the district is planning “restorative conversations” that will happen in March.
“I think that’s wonderful – it’s one of the things we asked for,” said Robinson in an interview. “However, we want the full plan.”
As of Monday evening, Feb. 13, the CPS spokesperson said the allegations are still under investigation. Ray staff the Herald spoke with did not confirm whether the student in question is still enrolled in the school.
Going forward, the LSC is planning weekly virtual meetings every Thursday at 5 p.m. and has requested that CPS administrators continue to attend to give updates regarding school safety and climate. Robinson said Network 9 representatives did not attend last week’s meeting.
The next council meeting is Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.