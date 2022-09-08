Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96.
On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Ironically, the week’s Herald, which in those days was providing breathless reporting on urban renewal going on in the neighborhood, contained no coverage of the royal visit. We know from Tribune reporting that the queen visited the museum's chick hatchery (which has been around since 1956), saw herself on color TV for the first time at an RCA exhibit and recognized a Supermarine Spitfire, which the Royal Air Force had flown in World War II, that the British government had loaned to MSI.
King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, has succeeded the late queen. He was in Hyde Park in October 1977, visiting the U. of C. campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.