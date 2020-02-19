Proposed Metra Electric schedule changes would reduce rush hour stops in Hyde Park

Metra has unveiled a new Electric District schedule that, if implemented, will change the commuting habits for many Hyde Park transit riders.
Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski told Metra’s board board of directors Wednesday that the new schedule will “improve Hyde Park service.” But while the new schedule will add some train stops, it will decrease stops at other stations serving the greater Hyde Park area.
For example, the new inbound schedule will add four train stops between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the 55th-56th-57th Street station, increasing from 28 to 32. However, the number of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. inbound stops at the 59th St. (University of Chicago) station will decrease from 31 to 21.
The new schedule would decrease the number of morning inbound trains at the 51st-53rd Street (Hyde Park) station from 24 to 21.
The proposed changes generally will affect trains arriving or departing from Millennium Station during rush hour periods from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. As part of the schedule adjustments, Metra is proposing other changes, including new stopping patterns.
The proposed new schedule can be viewed at metrarail.com and it is being distributed on Metra Electric trains and at Millennium and Van Buren Street stations.
Metra is inviting customers to review the new schedule and provide feedback via an online survey at metrarail.com/electric2020 until March 1. The proposed schedule may be revised based on public comments, and those factors will determine the exact date for the schedule changes, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.
Metra said the revised schedule is needed because it will be impossible to operate the same number of trains during rush hours after implementation of the new safety system, known as Positive Train Control, or PTC. The system, mandated by federal law, is intended to prevent train collisions.
“Metra has tried to create a schedule that minimizes the impact of the reduction of trains, but it is not possible to eliminate that impact,” the agency said. “We understand these changes may be an inconvenience to customers, but we have taken and will continue to take steps to limit the inconvenience as much as possible. And customers should know that with PTC operational, their already safe trains will be even safer.”
Similar schedule changes were needed on other Metra lines as PTC was implemented.
Other Metra Electric schedule changes include:
• Dividing the suburban part of rush hour schedules into trains serving two groups of stations instead of the current three groups. Many trains will make more stops and train runs will take slightly longer. The size of trains will be adjusted to account for additional customers.
• The addition of a daily midday outbound suburban express train.
• Cross-platform transfers to and from express trains for Blue Island branch riders during inbound and outbound peak periods.
• Improved South Chicago branch service during off-peak times.
• Minor adjustments to off-peak train departures.
According to Metra, PTC operation requires more time to turn trains around at Millennium Station during morning rush hour and send them back out to make more inbound trips. The same goes for the evening rush period, as trains complete their trips to the suburbs and turn back to pick up more customers downtown. This process is called “flipping” a train.
To flip a train, the engineer must move from one end of the train to the other, and the crew must clear the train, perform a brake test and conduct a job briefing. A crew also must reset (initialize) the PTC system. These flips are expected to take more than 10 minutes, Metra said.
On the current Metra Electric schedule, there are 51 trains scheduled to flip in less than 10 minutes, including 23 scheduled to flip in less than 6 minutes. The need to initialize PTC means it will not be possible to operate the same number of trains during rush hour, requiring the new schedule, Metra said.
Metra is responsible for installing PTC on all trains and along the five lines it controls – Metra Electric, Milwaukee North, Milwaukee West, Rock Island and SouthWest Service. Metra says it is on track to complete implementation by the end 2020, meeting the legislative deadline.
PTC already is fully operational on the BNSF Line, and Union Pacific Railroad has begun implementation on its three lines, Metra said.
